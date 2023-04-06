'TV Still Doesn’t Capture Just How Hilly Augusta National Is'

I’ve been fortunate enough to see my fair share of Major Championships and Ryder Cups over the last 15 years.

Until this year, however, a Masters was not one of them. Still, it’s just another golf tournament, right?

Eighteen holes, penal bunkers, slick fairways, swathes of fans, giant stands, etc. There’s a lot more to Augusta National and The Masters.

After a stroll round the course in the heat of Wednesday afternoon, here are a few extra things I noticed, some of which came as a bit of a surprise.

1. The Color

I was led to believe everything – and I mean everything – is green at Augusta. Actually, it’s the mix of colors that hit me as soon as I joined a queue of patrons and entered the course for the first time.

Green may be the predominant (fairways, putting surfaces, pines, even the bin bags), but a fine spring day clearly encourages everyone to wear bright colors. It’s a shame the rain that has been forecast may change that over the weekend.

And then you have the iconic yellow flags. Against the green stands and, in many cases, perched upon on elevated greens, you can see them from a distance – tiny targets fluttering away in the breeze. The bunkers, meanwhile, are almost pure white. On a day like today, you could throw a beach towel down and work on your tan. Not permitted, of course, but you get the picture. Caribbean-like.

2. 18 is steep

The rolling terrain at Augusta National isn’t a secret. Perhaps the steep slopes weren’t that obvious on television years ago, but modern coverage has made this more clear to the spectator watching at home on the sofa. Still, for Masters debutants like myself, I hadn’t quite expected the course to be as testing on the joints as it was.

It hits you as soon as you see the course for the first time. For me, it was the 18th. I’m embarrassed to say that I had to ask what hole I was looking at. Fortunately, no-one looks at you as though you’re insane if you ask a silly question – the patrons and staff here are super friendly.

Once I knew that I was looking at 18 from behind the green, where LIV Golf trio Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Jason Kokrak messed about with their stupidly good short games, I was shocked. I knew the approach to 18 played uphill, but television still doesn’t capture just how hilly Augusta is and just steep the climb from the 18th fairway is.

3. The Golf Shop Is Ridiculous

In a good way. You may have to wait in a queue for half an hour before you get to feast your eyes on the thousands of branded Masters items, but it’s well worth the wait. Given how many people want to visit that shop – it has to be 90-odd per cent of people that enter the grounds – half an hour isn’t too bad.

Once inside, I was staggered by the sheer volume of gear available. Some Premier League football clubs surely don't come close to offering quite so many gifts and accessories. Your credit card is sure to get a working over.

4. The Cleanliness

I wasn’t expecting Augusta National to look like the side of a motorway. Nor did I quite expect to see absolutely zero litter. I made it my mission walking one fairway to spot a stray Pimento Cheese sandwich wrapper or discarded beer cup. Sad, I know. Anyway, no litter. None.

It’s not the threat of probably getting booted off the property for littering – just that people respect that they’re walking on very special turf. Of course, litter does get dropped accidentally. When it does, an alarm goes off and the nearest litter picker responds. I jest, but you never know – the bods at Augusta might be working on that system at this very moment.

5. The sharp Dogleg on 13

Again, it’s not exactly a secret that 13 snakes sharply from right to left. However, that dogleg really is severe. To stand in the pines where Phil Mickelson hit ‘that’ 6-iron sends a little shiver down your spine.

Then, to look back and see the new tee and how much shape the players are going to need to put on their drives in order to set up a crack at the green in two, that too is extremely cool.

6. No one cares for phones

Okay, maybe this upsets a few people. However, all I saw on Wednesday were people taking everything in and, probably, being happy to be disconnected from the outside world. The rules on phones at Augusta National are made very clear: NOT allowed.

Some patrons snapped away with their digital cameras – as any first time visitor would – but most were happy to talk and enjoy their surroundings without feeling the need to post pictures onto Instagram or Twitter.

7. Good food

Food that’s nice and simple – and more than reasonably priced. This is something Augusta National is well renowned for. It makes a trip to concessions an absolute pleasure.

I must admit, I was about ready to send my colleague a rude message when I saw his comments on the food a couple of years back. ‘C’mon,' I thought, 'it’s just a cheese sandwich.’ I’ve been wrapped up in the romance of the Masters for sure, but it’s the small things here that make you smile.

5 TOP TIPS FOR VISITING THE MASTERS

1 Bring a camera (not a phone)

Only if visiting on non tournament days, of course. It’s strange – you won’t find the need to snap away like you do on the phone.

2 Don’t take cash

Everywhere is cashless – so bring that piece of plastic.

3 Stock up on sun tan lotion

“Sneaky dangerous,” one patron said to me of the sun in Georgia, even when it’s not on full display.

4 Don’t run

It’s an offence. Why would you anyway? Maybe for the opening of the merchandise store, but you will get a telling off.

5 Remember where you parked

Make a note if needs be, as in on a piece of paper. The car parks are huge and the pine trees that are dotted about have a way of making it difficult to get your bearings. The zones are numbered to make it easier. Someone didn’t make a note of their space and spent 30 minutes looking for a car park full of similar trucks.