'It's Going To Prove To Be The Right Decision' - Ridley Happy With 13th Hole Changes

Of all the news stories going on in the run up to The Masters, the extension of the 13th hole somewhat went under the radar, with the ongoing process seeing a 35-yard extension to 545-yards.

It's certainly split opinion, with mixed reviews from players and fans alike. Now, on the eve of The Masters, the Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, Fred Ridley, has defended the action to extend the par 5, stating: "I think on balance it's going to prove to be the right decision."

Firstly though, why were the changes needed? Well, in a statement issued not long ago, it was said that the changes were made with an "unwavering commitment to a vision set forth by Bobby Jones and Dr. Alister MacKenzie some 90 years ago".

Ridley referenced a quote from Jones in further explaining the decision: "There's a great quote from Bobby Jones dealing specifically with the 13th hole, which has been lengthened over time, and he said that the decision to go for the green in two should be a momentous one".

Speaking in a press conference ahead of The Masters, Ridley explained the changes further, with the Chairman stating: "I think a lot of that really depends on the weather. Anecdotally, I mean, I have information from several players who have played practice rounds in the fall and early spring. I played two weeks ago with Scottie Scheffler; he hit a 5-iron into the hole one day.

"So while I think you may be right that the data will show that more players will lay up, I think for a still large number who will go for the green in two, I think it's going to be a much more challenging and a much more exciting shot. And I certainly look forward on Sunday to having someone in competition with a 3- or 4-iron in their hand, or even a hybrid, hitting their shot into the 13th hole rather than an 8-iron. I think, on balance, it's going to prove to be the right decision."

It's not the only distance-related bit of news that has come out in the past few weeks as, during mid-March, the heads of the R&A and USGA proposed a Model Local Rule for 2026 where elite players would use different golf balls to recreational golfers.

Essentially, a Model Local Rule is a specific rule that tournament organisers can choose to use. It could be that Augusta National chooses to use it for The Masters, and the R&A and USGA choose to use it for The Open and US Open, but the PGA Tour doesn't.

Ridley gave his thoughts on the matter on Wednesday, stating: "More broadly, the subject of distance remains topical. A few weeks ago, the R&A and USGA proposed a Model Local Rule that reduces distances at the men's elite level.

"As the comment period remains open, we will be respectful of the process as the USGA and the R&A consider this important issue. We have been consistent in our support of the governing bodies, and we restate our desire to see distance addressed."