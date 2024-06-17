Rory McIlroy To Take A 'Few Weeks' Away From The Game After 'Probably The Toughest' Day Of His Career
Rory McIlroy has released a statement after his runner-up finish at the US Open, where he missed two short putts in the final three holes
Rory McIlroy has released a statement after his 2024 US Open ended in bitter disappointment.
McIlroy bogeyed three of the final four holes to lose out to Bryson DeChambeau before declining to speak to the media and quickly leaving Pinehurst without congratulating the eventual winner.
McIlroy said the final round was probably the "toughest" he's had in his 17-year professional career and he is going to take a "few weeks" away from the game and return to defend his Scottish Open title the week before The Open at Royal Troon next month.
He began his statement to congratulate DeChambeau, who he says is a "worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now."
He also admitted he rued his two missed putts but was taking the positives out of the week, and said his career has been one of resilience. The Northern Irishman reiterated what he said prior to the US Open that he feels closer to ending his Major drought now than ever before.
It means he won't be teeing it up in this week's Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour, one of the circuit's lucrative $20m Signature Events.
Rory McIlroy statement:
"Yesterday was a tough day, probably the toughest I've had in my nearly 17 years as a professional golfer.
"Firstly, I'd like to congratulate Bryson. He is a worthy champion and exactly what professional golf needs right now. I think we can all agree on that.
"As I reflect on my week, I'll rue a few things over the course of the tournament, mostly the two missed putts on 16 and 18 on the final day.
"But, as I always try to do, I'll look at the positives of the week that far outweigh the negatives.
"As I said at the start of the tournament, I feel closer to winning my next major championship than I ever have.
"The one word that I would describe my career as is resilient. I've shown my resilience over and over again in the last 17 years and I will again.
"I'm going to take a few weeks away from the game to process everything and build myself back up for my defense of the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open at Royal Troon.
"See you in Scotland."
pic.twitter.com/fD9NvqFXavJune 17, 2024
