Tour Pro Disqualified After Hitting Six Shots 'Off A Cliff' And Running Out Of Balls

Current Korea PGA Tour Money List champion Tae-hoon Ok was disqualified from his most recent start on the Asian circuit after running out of golf balls during round two.

Ok, who won three times last season - including successive victories in June - to top the circuit's money list and be named Most Valuable Player, was competing at the KPGA Tour's Woori Financial Championship this week when his nightmare occurred.

Having carded a level-par 71 on Thursday that featured three birdies on the front side before a trio of bogeys coming home, Ok began Friday's play from the 10th hole at Seowon Valley Country Club looking for an improvement on his first attempt.

The 27-year-old started reasonably well on the Valley-Seowon course, swapping a bogey for a birdie prior to making the turn and presumably hopeful of repeating his heroics from round one on the front side.

And it appeared as though an upward shift might be forthcoming once more thanks to a birdie at the par-4 fourth hole.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet, Ok suffered a horrible moment immediately after which set off a day he is unlikely to forget in a hurry.

At the fifth, Ok - who has appeared on the DP World Tour three times this term with a best of T23rd at the Hainan Classic - carded a quintuple-bogey nine.

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According to the Seoul Economic Daily, after gouging his tee shot out of the right rough, Ok's ball thumped into the left rough near the green - at which point it was declared unplayable and he took a lateral drop.

However, the fourth stroke barely moved and he was left with a nasty shot with fallen leaves covering his ball. Ok's fifth stroke landed in a bunker before his sixth ended up in the rough once again.

The four-time KPGA Tour winner, who was runner-up at last week's event, eventually found the putting surface with his seventh shot and two-putted to hole out for a nine.

Remarkably, Ok made par at the next, only for his tournament to be cut short at the par-5 7th - his 16th hole of the day.

With "a cliff" to the right of the 7th fairway, Ok sent his initial drive off it and turned around to reload. Unfortunately for the World No.211, he produced the same shot five more times before admitting he had "no more balls to play."

Because the KPGA Tour operates with the "one-ball rule" - which requires players to use the same brand, model and color of golf ball throughout each event - Ok was not able to source one from elsewhere and the tournament committee ultimately disqualified him.

Ok had made 63 strokes before reaching Seowon Valley Country Club's seventh hole to take his overall tally up to 134. The cut was ultimately made at two-over (144).