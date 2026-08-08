PGA Tour Winner Disqualified After Being 'Not In Place To Play' At Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour event of the 2026 regulation season, with crucial FedEx Cup points up for grabs at Sedgefield Country Club.

Some players are needing strong performances to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week, but one of those who won't be at the FedEx St. Jude Championship is Aaron Wise, who was disqualified on Friday.

At 5.26pm, local time, play at the Wyndham Championship was suspended due to a dangerous weather situation, with play then resuming 34 minutes later at 6pm.

Wise, who fired a two-over-par first round on Thursday, found himself one-over for the day on Friday, meaning he was three-over for the tournament.

Given that he had four holes remaining, it was never likely that he was going to make it to the three-under cutline, with the former PGA Tour winner opting not to return to the course following the weather delay.

Because the committee wasn't informed, and as Wise wasn't in position at the time of resumption, he was disqualified after breaking Rule 5.7(c) 2.

Wise's best finish on the PGA Tour this year is a T3rd at the ISCO Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Said rule states: "A player must resume play from where they stopped play on a hole or, if between two holes, at the next teeing area, even if play is resumed on a later day.

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"The player must be present at the location identified in (1) and ready to play at the time set by the Committee for play to resume, and The player must resume play at (and not before) that time.

"If the ability to resume play is delayed for any reason (such as when players in the group ahead need to play first and move out of the way), there is no breach of this Rule if the player is present and ready to play when the player’s group is able to resume play.

"Penalty for Breach of Rule 5.7c(2): Disqualification."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the first time that we have seen this penalty applied to professional golfers.

Back at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in November 2024, Raul Pereda was disqualified on Saturday morning as the 28-year-old wasn't in place to carry on his second round after play was suspended on Friday.

Like Wise, Pereda was down the leaderboard and battling to make the cut but, with it unlikely he would make it, he was among the many withdrawals at that competition.

In terms of this week's Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler leads at the halfway point, with the American searching for a first PGA Tour win and a spot in next week's Playoffs.

Hossler leads Jordan Smith and recently turned professional, Ben James, by a single shot, as notable names look to earn their places in the Playoffs via strong performances.