PGA Tour Winner Disqualified After Being 'Not In Place To Play' At Wyndham Championship
Aaron Wise was disqualified from the event after he wasn't in position to play following a weather delay, with the American failing to notify officials
The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour event of the 2026 regulation season, with crucial FedEx Cup points up for grabs at Sedgefield Country Club.
Some players are needing strong performances to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs next week, but one of those who won't be at the FedEx St. Jude Championship is Aaron Wise, who was disqualified on Friday.
At 5.26pm, local time, play at the Wyndham Championship was suspended due to a dangerous weather situation, with play then resuming 34 minutes later at 6pm.
Wise, who fired a two-over-par first round on Thursday, found himself one-over for the day on Friday, meaning he was three-over for the tournament.
Given that he had four holes remaining, it was never likely that he was going to make it to the three-under cutline, with the former PGA Tour winner opting not to return to the course following the weather delay.
Because the committee wasn't informed, and as Wise wasn't in position at the time of resumption, he was disqualified after breaking Rule 5.7(c) 2.
Said rule states: "A player must resume play from where they stopped play on a hole or, if between two holes, at the next teeing area, even if play is resumed on a later day.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"The player must be present at the location identified in (1) and ready to play at the time set by the Committee for play to resume, and The player must resume play at (and not before) that time.
"If the ability to resume play is delayed for any reason (such as when players in the group ahead need to play first and move out of the way), there is no breach of this Rule if the player is present and ready to play when the player’s group is able to resume play.
"Penalty for Breach of Rule 5.7c(2): Disqualification."
It's not the first time that we have seen this penalty applied to professional golfers.
Back at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in November 2024, Raul Pereda was disqualified on Saturday morning as the 28-year-old wasn't in place to carry on his second round after play was suspended on Friday.
Like Wise, Pereda was down the leaderboard and battling to make the cut but, with it unlikely he would make it, he was among the many withdrawals at that competition.
In terms of this week's Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler leads at the halfway point, with the American searching for a first PGA Tour win and a spot in next week's Playoffs.
Hossler leads Jordan Smith and recently turned professional, Ben James, by a single shot, as notable names look to earn their places in the Playoffs via strong performances.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.