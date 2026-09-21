Manuel Elvira Reacts To 'Devastating' BMW PGA Championship Loss

Manuel Elvira admitted his double bogey finish at the BMW PGA Championship that cost him the tournament was "devastating."

The Spaniard made a sensational eagle on the 17th while playing in the final group to put him in position to take the title, before handing both shots back at the next.

A birdie on the 18th at Wentworth would have won him the tournament, while a par would have put him into a playoff vs JJ Spaun, who had birdied four of the final five holes.

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After hitting iron off the tee, Elvira laid up on the par 5 but managed to find a bunker on the left-side of the fairway. From there, he hit it through the back of the green, duffed his chip shot into a bunker and eventually made a double bogey seven.

It dropped him back into a tie for 2nd to hand Spaun the victory.

"Devastating that I hit the wrong shot at the right time on the lay up and left myself the toughest shot in the fairway bunker, and wasn't able to pull it off," Elvira said.

Elvira is the younger brother of three-time DP World Tour winner, Nacho, who was watching on to support his sibling potentially win one of the biggest events on the circuit. The pair were seen walking off the green together in what was a heartwarming and emotional clip.

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"Just saw him on 16 green. Obviously there was a lot of people. I could see them in the crowd, my girlfriend, my manager, my brother, and it was amazing to have their support," he said.

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While Elvira did not win the title, he climbed over 100 spots in the Official World Golf Ranking in what was the best week of his career in terms of OWGR points.

He missed out on the €1.3m first prize but he did still secure over €520,000 and he also jumped 50 positions in the Race to Dubai rankings up to 33rd, putting him in good position to make the Play-Offs.

"I've played some of the best golf probably of my life," he said.

"I was in contention and I wasn't really that nervous. Maybe coming off the 72nd hole but I managed to hit a good tee shot and unfortunately hit a bad second shot. It's been a great week and I'm really glad for it.

"I was more nervous before the round. But you managed to breathe a little bit and just told myself, just enjoy, have fun. They can't take it away from you, playing on the last group on Sunday at Wentworth."

Elvira's great play also endeared himself to his fellow pros, with a number of DP World Tour players praising him on social media.

Dylan Frittelli wrote: "Such a great performance...we love you Manuel!!"

His fellow Spaniard, Pablo Larrazabal, wrote: "He will win very soon… the Elvira brothers are pure class"

Ewen Ferguson, commenting on the video of the Elvira brothers, wrote: "Love this. He was amazing all week and can take so much confidence moving forward."