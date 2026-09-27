Presidents Cup 2026 Day 4 Pairings: Sunday Singles

After a nip-and-tuck day of four-ball and foursomes sessions at the Presidents Cup, the Internationals are now five points from claiming the title outright for just the second time in its history.
Geoff Ogilvy's team began day three with a 7-3 lead after completing a clean sweep to beat the US 5-0 in the Friday foursomes at Medinah.
The Saturday four-ball session was a far tighter affair. After the US started brightly, going ahead in all four matches at one stage, the Internationals clawed their way back into the session, pegging the hosts back by 2.5-1.5.
That left the scores at 8.5-5.5 in favor of the Internationals ahead of the foursomes.
Once again, Brandt Snedeker's Team USA started well, but as in the morning, the Internationals came back into it.
Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup were the first to get a US point on the board in the afternoon with a comprehensive 6&4 win over Adam Scott and Sungjae Im.
It got better for the US when Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele beat Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim 2&1.
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However, the next two points went to the Internationals, beginning with Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee's 3&2 win over Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark.
A second Internationals point came when Corey Conners and Nick Taylor completed a remarkable comeback from 3-down after 10 holes to beat Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman 1-up.
With the session finishing 2-2, it leaves the Internationals with a 10.5-7.5 lead, with 15.5 points needed for outright victory.
The remaining 12 points will be distributed in the 12 Sunday singles matches, with Ogilvy leaving some of his best players until later.
The first to go out will be Cameron Young and Ryo Hisatsune at 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST).
Big matchups include Collin Morikawa vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay vs. Adam Scott. Meanwhile, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will play Nico Echavarria.
The final match features Xander Schauffele vs. Ryan Fox, with a tee time of 2:14pm ET (7:14pm BST).
Presidents Cup Sunday Singles Pairings
Times in ET/BST
- Match 19 12:02pm (5:02pm): Cameron Young vs. Ryo Hisatsune
- Match 20 12:14pm (5:14pm): Wyndham Clark vs. Tom Kim
- Match 21 12:26pm (5:26pm): Justin Thomas vs. Corey Conners
- Match 22 12:38am (5:38pm): Scottie Scheffler vs. Nico Echavarria
- Match 23 12:50am (5:50pm): Sam Burns vs. Sungjae Im
- Match 24 1:02pm (6:02pm): Chris Gotterup vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Match 25 1:14pm (6:14pm): Collin Morikawa vs. Hideki Matsuyama
- Match 26 1:26pm (6:26pm): Patrick Cantlay vs. Adam Scott
- Match 27 1:38pm (6:38pm): Jackson Koivun vs. Si Woo Kim
- Match 28 1:50pm (6:50pm): Jacob Bridgeman vs. Min Woo Lee
- Match 29 2:02pm (7:02pm): Russell Henley vs. Nick Taylor
- Match 30 2:14am (7:14pm): Xander Schauffele vs. Ryan Fox
How To Watch Presidents Cup 2026
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Date
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Round
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US Broadcast
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Sun
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Round 5
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12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)
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Date
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Round
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UK Broadcast
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Sun
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Round 5
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From 4pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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