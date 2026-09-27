Presidents Cup 2026 Day 4 Pairings: Sunday Singles

After a nip-and-tuck day of four-ball and foursomes sessions at the Presidents Cup, the Internationals are now five points from claiming the title outright for just the second time in its history.

Geoff Ogilvy's team began day three with a 7-3 lead after completing a clean sweep to beat the US 5-0 in the Friday foursomes at Medinah.

The Saturday four-ball session was a far tighter affair. After the US started brightly, going ahead in all four matches at one stage, the Internationals clawed their way back into the session, pegging the hosts back by 2.5-1.5.

That left the scores at 8.5-5.5 in favor of the Internationals ahead of the foursomes.

Once again, Brandt Snedeker's Team USA started well, but as in the morning, the Internationals came back into it.

Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup were the first to get a US point on the board in the afternoon with a comprehensive 6&4 win over Adam Scott and Sungjae Im.

Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup won the first foursomes point for Team USA (Image credit: Getty Images)

It got better for the US when Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele beat Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim 2&1.

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However, the next two points went to the Internationals, beginning with Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee's 3&2 win over Sam Burns and Wyndham Clark.

A second Internationals point came when Corey Conners and Nick Taylor completed a remarkable comeback from 3-down after 10 holes to beat Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman 1-up.

Corey Conners and Nick Taylor levelled things up for the Internationals in the foursomes session (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the session finishing 2-2, it leaves the Internationals with a 10.5-7.5 lead, with 15.5 points needed for outright victory.

The remaining 12 points will be distributed in the 12 Sunday singles matches, with Ogilvy leaving some of his best players until later.

The first to go out will be Cameron Young and Ryo Hisatsune at 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST).

Big matchups include Collin Morikawa vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay vs. Adam Scott. Meanwhile, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will play Nico Echavarria.

The final match features Xander Schauffele vs. Ryan Fox, with a tee time of 2:14pm ET (7:14pm BST).

Presidents Cup Sunday Singles Pairings

Times in ET/BST

Match 19 12:02pm (5:02pm): Cameron Young vs. Ryo Hisatsune

Cameron Young vs. Ryo Hisatsune Match 20 12:14pm (5:14pm): Wyndham Clark vs. Tom Kim

Wyndham Clark vs. Tom Kim Match 21 12:26pm (5:26pm): Justin Thomas vs. Corey Conners

Justin Thomas vs. Corey Conners Match 22 12:38am (5:38pm): Scottie Scheffler vs. Nico Echavarria

Scottie Scheffler vs. Nico Echavarria Match 23 12:50am (5:50pm): Sam Burns vs. Sungjae Im

Sam Burns vs. Sungjae Im Match 24 1:02pm (6:02pm): Chris Gotterup vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Chris Gotterup vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout Match 25 1:14pm (6:14pm): Collin Morikawa vs . Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa vs Hideki Matsuyama Match 26 1:26pm (6:26pm): Patrick Cantlay vs. Adam Scott

Patrick Cantlay vs. Adam Scott Match 27 1:38pm (6:38pm): Jackson Koivun vs. Si Woo Kim

Jackson Koivun vs. Si Woo Kim Match 28 1:50pm (6:50pm): Jacob Bridgeman vs. Min Woo Lee

Jacob Bridgeman vs. Min Woo Lee Match 29 2:02pm (7:02pm): Russell Henley vs. Nick Taylor

Russell Henley vs. Nick Taylor Match 30 2:14am (7:14pm): Xander Schauffele vs. Ryan Fox

How To Watch Presidents Cup 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full US TV schedule Date Round US Broadcast Sun Round 5 12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)