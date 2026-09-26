Lauren Coughlin Achieves LPGA Tour First At Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Lauren Coughlin created a piece of LPGA Tour history at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship when she became the first-ever player on the circuit to begin their round with nine consecutive birdies.

That meant that Coughlin, who started on the 10th tee, made the turn in just 26 at Pinnacle Country Club, which is also the lowest nine-hole score in LPGA Tour history.

Coughlin’s incredible opening nine also saw her tie the all-time record for most consecutive birdies in a single round, joining Beth Daniel and Amy Yang.

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As she made the turn, the American was firmly on course for a sub-60 round, needing 33 over her closing nine to become only the second player in LPGA Tour history to achieve the feat.

That would have seen her join the legendary Annika Sorenstam as the only other player to achieve it.

Annika Sorenstam remains the only player in LPGA Tour history to shoot a 59, despite Coughlin's start (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the end, it wasn’t quite to be. Pars at the 10th and 11th holes of her round slowed Coughlin’s progress, before her 10th birdie took her eight-under for the tournament and to T19, a leap of 108 places from the start of the day.

Unfortunately for Coughlin, the birdies dried up after that, with six consecutive pars to finish her round as she carded a 10-under-par 61.

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Despite Coughlin’s excellent day, it is unlikely to be enough to see her contend for her fourth LPGA Tour title.

That’s because she is eight back of overnight leader Yuna Nishimura, whose two rounds of 63 leave her on 16-under-par, five shots clear of Mary Liu, Auston Kim and Michelle Zhang.

While Coughlin didn't do enough to match Sorenstam's 59 at the 2001 Standard Register PING at Moon Valley Country Club in Phoenix, she did manage something even the 10-time Major winner couldn't during her historic 59.

The Swede began that round with eight successive birdies, one fewer than Coughlin managed on Saturday.