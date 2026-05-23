Tour Pro Calls For 'Tournament Organizers To Reflect On The Importance Of Accurate Verification Procedures' Following Disqualification From Tournament

Disqualifications in golf are becoming rare but, at the Kolon Korea Open, a two-time champion of the tournament received just that after a scorecard error.

Minkyu Kim, who claimed victory in his home open in 2022 and 2024, made the weekend by a handful of shots at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, but endured a less successful day on Saturday, carding a three-over 74.

That score put him five-over and in a share of 39th spot but, shortly after the completion of his third round, Kim was disqualified due to a reported scorecard error.

According to Seoul Economic Daily, the error came at the par 3 16th, where Kim was found to have recorded a par, when he had actually made a bogey.

Following on from the disqualification, the 25-year-old posted a lengthy explanation to his Instagram story, with the translated post below:

"Hello, this is Kim Mingyu. This incident was the result of an error in the scorecard recording process, and I respect the competition regulations and final decision regarding it.

"However, despite both the player and official records recognizing the same total score during the post-round check, it is regrettable that the specific clerical error was not caught in the hole-by-hole verification process before final submission.

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"I have confirmed that while the KGA (Korea Golf Association) looked into potential ways to provide relief afterward, there were ultimately no applicable methods under the regulations.

"Rather than blaming anyone, I believe this incident serves as an opportunity for both players and tournament organizers to reflect on the importance of accurate verification procedures.

"I hope that a clearer prevention process will be established in the future so that other players do not suffer similar disadvantages in the same situation.

"Through this experience, I will also approach the game with a more cautious and responsible attitude.

"I sincerely thank everyone who always supports and believes in me. I will greet you all again next week with a better version of myself."

Golf Monthly have approached the Asian Tour for comment.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Instagram: @minkyukim324)

A member of LIV Golf League's Korean GC, Kim currently sits 41st in the Asian Tour's Order of Merit, while the South Korean is 53rd in LIV Golf's individual standings.

Throughout 2026, his best result has been a T6th at the Maekyung Open on the Asian Tour, while Kim has just one top 25 on the LIV Golf League, which came in Mexico City.

In fairness to Kim, he isn't the only player to be disqualified in what appears to be a similar manner, as three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth, found out in 2024 at the Genesis Invitational.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the Friday of the event, Spieth carded a 72 which, alongside his first round 66, put him well inside the cut line at Riviera Country Club.

However, the American missed the fact that his scorecard equated to a par on the par 3 fourth after he had actually made bogey. This pushed his score to a two-over 73, not a one-over 72.

Despite the fact that he was still well inside the cutline, Spieth wasn't aware of his error until it was too late, meaning he was disqualified.

Posting to his social media, he wrote: "Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct. Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility."

Following the disqualification, many high-profile names reacted, including veteran tour caddie, Kip Henley, who strongly disagreed with the rule to disqualify Spieth, with the bagman replying to Spieth's message with: "Another benchmark in the dumbest rule in all of sports."