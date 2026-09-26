Open De France 2026 Tee Times: Final Round

Matt Fitzpatrick is 18 holes from his fourth victory of 2026, having taken a commanding lead at the 54-hole stage of the Open de France.
The Englishman shot a brilliant 65 at Le Golf National on Saturday to lead Frenchman Tom Vaillant by five shots on 19-under-par-over.
Five players - Brandon Stone, Eugenio Chacarra, Kristoffer Reitan, Angel Hidalgo and Jeff Winther - are six back on 13-under-par with defending champion Michael Kim on of three players on 12-under-par.
Fitzpatrick, who won three times on the PGA Tour earlier in the year, is paired with Vaillant and Stone on Sunday, with a tee time of 12.10pm local time.
The penultimate group sees Hidalgo, Reitan and Chacarra tee it up at 11.59am local time.
Winther is paired with 2012 Open de France winner Marcel Siem and Guido Migliozzi, who won the event i 2022. They begin at 11.48am local time.
Here are the tee times for the final round of the Open de France.
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Open de France Tee Times: Final Round
All times local
- 8.06am: Pierre Pineau, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 8.15am: David Law, Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters
- 8.26am: Andres German Gallegos, Adri Arnaus, Hennie Du Plessis
- 8.37am: Dan Bradbury, Anthony Quayle, Jack Yule
- 8.48am: Daniel Young, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Quentin Debove
- 8.59am: Scott Jamieson, Yannik Paul, Todd Clements
- 9.15am: Kota Kaneko, Ashun Wu, Nacho Elvira
- 9.26am: Benjamin Follett-Smith, Adrian Otaegui, Dylan Naidoo
- 9.37am: Callum Tarren, Joel Girrbach, Filippo Celli
- 9.48am: Junghwan Lee, Angel Ayora, Martin Couvra
- 9.59am: Jeremy Paul, Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Antoine Rozner
- 10.10am: Ewen Ferguson, Thomas Detry, Adrien Saddier
- 10.26am: Edoardo Molinari, Ludvig Aberg, Joost Luiten
- 10.37am: Viktor Hovland, Yuto Katsuragawa, Matteo Manassero
- 10.48am: Matthieu Pavon, Johannes Veerman, Yanhan Zhou
- 10.59am: Nathan Kimsey, Julien Guerrier, Ryan Gerard
- 11.10am: Yuvraj Sandhu, Ockie Strydom, Thriston Lawrence
- 11.26am: Jason Scrivener, Francesco Laporta, Gregorio De Leo
- 11.37am: Joe Dean, Sam Bairstow, Michael Kim
- 11.48am: Marcel Siem, Guido Migliozzi, Jeff Winther
- 11.59am: Angel Hidalgo, Kristoffer Reitan, Eugenio Chacarra
- 12.10pm: Brandon Stone, Tom Vaillant, Matt Fitzpatrick
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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