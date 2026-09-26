Open De France 2026 Tee Times: Final Round

Matt Fitzpatrick is 18 holes from his fourth victory of 2026, having taken a commanding lead at the 54-hole stage of the Open de France.

The Englishman shot a brilliant 65 at Le Golf National on Saturday to lead Frenchman Tom Vaillant by five shots on 19-under-par-over.

Tom Vaillant is in the final group with Matt Fitzpatrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five players - Brandon Stone, Eugenio Chacarra, Kristoffer Reitan, Angel Hidalgo and Jeff Winther - are six back on 13-under-par with defending champion Michael Kim on of three players on 12-under-par.

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Fitzpatrick, who won three times on the PGA Tour earlier in the year, is paired with Vaillant and Stone on Sunday, with a tee time of 12.10pm local time.

The penultimate group sees Hidalgo, Reitan and Chacarra tee it up at 11.59am local time.

Winther is paired with 2012 Open de France winner Marcel Siem and Guido Migliozzi, who won the event i 2022. They begin at 11.48am local time.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the Open de France.

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Open de France Tee Times: Final Round

All times local