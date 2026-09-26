'A Joke And A Gimmick' Or 'Totally Fair?' Presidents Cup Out Of Bounds Line Divides Fans

The first two days of the Presidents Cup offered several talking points, including the Internationals unexpectedly storming into a 7-3 lead after a 5-0 whitewash of the Americans in the foursomes on Friday.

Another has concerned the course itself. The biennial match is being held at Medinah for the first time.

Rerouting for the match means that rounds begin on what is usually the fifth hole, but with an unforgiving out of bounds line in play over the first three holes, players have been left facing a particularly perilous start.

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A fence runs along the left side of each of the first three holes, just a matter of feet from the first cut of the fairway.

That has led to mixed feelings among fans as to whether it offers anything like enough leeway for players.

One player who would likely argue it does is the Internationals’ Sungjae Im, who benefited from a huge slice of luck in the Thursday four-ball session, when his tee shot struck the fence and ricocheted onto the fairway.

However, for others, it has proved costly. On Friday, Im’s Internationals teammate Christiaan Bezuidenhout played what would usually be a fairly uneventful approach at the second hole.

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His ball landed safely before getting a brutal kick and settling the wrong side of the fence.

In the Saturday morning four-ball session, a member of Team USA came a cropper when Justin Thomas found his tee shot at the first hole only just in bounds, leaving him needing to improvise.

He opted to play his next shot left-handed with his right-handed club to get out of trouble. The result? His first attempt barely moved the ball before he finally got it to safety.

It’s 7:09am and the U.S. already finding interesting spots.The fence strikes again. pic.twitter.com/zv8yHw3X8ZSeptember 26, 2026

Thankfully for Thomas, it didn’t cost his team, with partner Jackson Koivun making a birdie to give the US duo a 1-up lead.

The fence caused problems for Justin Thomas on day three (Image credit: Getty Images)

No doubt others will also find difficulties with the fence as the match progresses, but the question is: is it fair?

That has split opinion, with some having very little sympathy for the players and others believing it makes a mockery of proceedings.

Popular golf X account NUCLR GOLF posted footage of Bezuidenhout’s shot, asking if the out of bounds line is fair, and it received plenty of responses.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout goes OB on the 2nd hole at Medinah CC 💀 Is this fair? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/TUNax4uiNpSeptember 25, 2026

Among comments insisting there was nothing wrong with it was one that simply said: “Totally fair. He hit it out of bounds. Pretty simple.”

Totally fair. He hit it out of bounds. Pretty simple 🤷🏼‍♂️September 25, 2026

Another responded: “If OB was only there on his shot, and not for everyone, then it’s unfair. If OB is there for everybody, then it’s fair.”

If OB was only there on his shot, and not for everyone, then it’s unfair. If OB is there for everybody, then it’s fair.September 26, 2026

Another suggested pros are given too much leeway on other occasions, writing: “Of course it's fair. Is it fair when the pros get free relief from the grandstands that are 10 ft from the green?"

Of course it's fair. Is it fair when the pros get free relief from the grandstands that are 10 ft from the green?September 25, 2026

One fan likened it to the island green at TPC Sawgrass, writing: "That's like asking if the water around 17 at Sawgrass is fair. He knows the OB is there. His bad if he hits over there."

That's like asking if the water around 17 at Sawgrass is fair.He knows the OB is there. His bad if he hits over there.September 25, 2026

Others argued that while it was fair, that didn't necessarily make it right, with one X user writing: “It's fair because both sides have to play the same setup. But this hole is a joke and a gimmick. Let's be honest. Anything would have been better- rock wall, railroad ties, cedar hedge.”

It's fair because both sides have to play the same setup. But this hole is a joke and a gimmick. Let's be honest. Anything would have been better- rock wall, railroad ties, cedar hedgeSeptember 25, 2026

Another wrote: "It’s a stupid set-up, but it’s fair in the sense that everyone is playing the same course. Deal with it."

It’s a stupid set-up, but it’s fair in the sense that everyone is playing the same course. Deal with it.September 25, 2026

However, for some fans, the out-of-bounds line is a step too far. One X user wrote: “No, it’s not. Hit the first cut and out of bounds. The course looks terrible on TV.”

No it’s not. Hit the first cut and out of bounds. The course looks terrible on TV.September 25, 2026

Another fan described it as “gimmicky,” writing: “Stupid. Bad design. Not even close to being fair. Gimmicky. Just like the President’s Cup.”

Stupid. Bad design. Not even close to being fair. Gimmicky. Just like the President’s Cup.September 25, 2026

What do you think about the out of bounds line greeting players on the first three holes? Let us know in the comments.