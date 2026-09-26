'A Joke And A Gimmick' Or 'Totally Fair?' Presidents Cup Out Of Bounds Line Divides Fans

The first two days of the Presidents Cup offered several talking points, including the Internationals unexpectedly storming into a 7-3 lead after a 5-0 whitewash of the Americans in the foursomes on Friday.
Another has concerned the course itself. The biennial match is being held at Medinah for the first time.
Rerouting for the match means that rounds begin on what is usually the fifth hole, but with an unforgiving out of bounds line in play over the first three holes, players have been left facing a particularly perilous start.
A fence runs along the left side of each of the first three holes, just a matter of feet from the first cut of the fairway.
That has led to mixed feelings among fans as to whether it offers anything like enough leeway for players.
One player who would likely argue it does is the Internationals’ Sungjae Im, who benefited from a huge slice of luck in the Thursday four-ball session, when his tee shot struck the fence and ricocheted onto the fairway.
However, for others, it has proved costly. On Friday, Im’s Internationals teammate Christiaan Bezuidenhout played what would usually be a fairly uneventful approach at the second hole.
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His ball landed safely before getting a brutal kick and settling the wrong side of the fence.
In the Saturday morning four-ball session, a member of Team USA came a cropper when Justin Thomas found his tee shot at the first hole only just in bounds, leaving him needing to improvise.
He opted to play his next shot left-handed with his right-handed club to get out of trouble. The result? His first attempt barely moved the ball before he finally got it to safety.
Thankfully for Thomas, it didn’t cost his team, with partner Jackson Koivun making a birdie to give the US duo a 1-up lead.
No doubt others will also find difficulties with the fence as the match progresses, but the question is: is it fair?
That has split opinion, with some having very little sympathy for the players and others believing it makes a mockery of proceedings.
Popular golf X account NUCLR GOLF posted footage of Bezuidenhout’s shot, asking if the out of bounds line is fair, and it received plenty of responses.
Among comments insisting there was nothing wrong with it was one that simply said: “Totally fair. He hit it out of bounds. Pretty simple.”
Another responded: “If OB was only there on his shot, and not for everyone, then it’s unfair. If OB is there for everybody, then it’s fair.”
Another suggested pros are given too much leeway on other occasions, writing: “Of course it's fair. Is it fair when the pros get free relief from the grandstands that are 10 ft from the green?"
One fan likened it to the island green at TPC Sawgrass, writing: "That's like asking if the water around 17 at Sawgrass is fair. He knows the OB is there. His bad if he hits over there."
Others argued that while it was fair, that didn't necessarily make it right, with one X user writing: “It's fair because both sides have to play the same setup. But this hole is a joke and a gimmick. Let's be honest. Anything would have been better- rock wall, railroad ties, cedar hedge.”
Another wrote: "It’s a stupid set-up, but it’s fair in the sense that everyone is playing the same course. Deal with it."
However, for some fans, the out-of-bounds line is a step too far. One X user wrote: “No, it’s not. Hit the first cut and out of bounds. The course looks terrible on TV.”
Another fan described it as “gimmicky,” writing: “Stupid. Bad design. Not even close to being fair. Gimmicky. Just like the President’s Cup.”
What do you think about the out of bounds line greeting players on the first three holes? Let us know in the comments.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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