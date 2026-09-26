Presidents Cup 2026 Day 3 Pairings: Saturday Foursomes

After the Internationals completed a clean sweep to beat the US 5-0 in the Friday foursomes, Brandt Snedeker's hosts arrested the slide in the Saturday four-ball session at Medinah.

Beginning the day 7-3 behind, the US rallied early, taking the lead in all four matches to offer hope of going into the Saturday afternoon foursomes with parity restored.

That didn't quite happen, with the Internationals winning 1.5 points.

Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim secured a 2&1 win over Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, with another half a point coming courtesy of a tie in the match between Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im and Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun.

The US finally got its first full point on the board since Thursday when Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young completed a 2&1 win over Nick Taylor and Corey Conners.

Until late on, the match between Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyma and Ryo Histatsune could have gone either way.

However, Burns and Scheffler produced the goods when it mattered, winning the last three holes of their match against Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune to earn another crucial point.

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Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns won a vital point for the US in the morning four-ball session (Image credit: Getty Images)

That leaves the Internationals leading 8.5-5.5, setting up a crucial afternoon foursomes session, where four of the remaining 16 points will be available.

The first match sees Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay take on Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim.

Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim face Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the foursomes session (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley face Nick Taylor and Corey Conners.

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young play Adam Scott and Sungjae Im in the third match.

Scheffler sits out the afternoon foursomes, with Burns instead teaming up with Wyndham Clark to face Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee.

Presidents Cup Saturday Foursomes Pairings

Times in ET/BST

Match 15 2:15pm (7:15pm): Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim Match 16 2:29pm (7:29pm): Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley vs. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners

Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley vs. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners Match 17 2:43pm (7:43pm): Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young vs. Adam Scott and Sungjae Im

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young vs. Adam Scott and Sungjae Im Match 18 2:57am (7:57pm): Sam Burns vs. Wyndham Clark vs. Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee

How To Watch Presidents Cup 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full US TV schedule Date Round US Broadcast Sat Rounds 3 & 4 8am-9am (Golf Channel/GC Mobile); 9am-7pm (NBC/Peacock) Sun Round 5 12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)