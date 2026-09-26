Presidents Cup 2026 Day 3 Pairings: Saturday Foursomes

After the Internationals completed a clean sweep to beat the US 5-0 in the Friday foursomes, Brandt Snedeker's hosts arrested the slide in the Saturday four-ball session at Medinah.
Beginning the day 7-3 behind, the US rallied early, taking the lead in all four matches to offer hope of going into the Saturday afternoon foursomes with parity restored.
That didn't quite happen, with the Internationals winning 1.5 points.
Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim secured a 2&1 win over Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, with another half a point coming courtesy of a tie in the match between Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im and Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun.
The US finally got its first full point on the board since Thursday when Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young completed a 2&1 win over Nick Taylor and Corey Conners.
Until late on, the match between Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyma and Ryo Histatsune could have gone either way.
However, Burns and Scheffler produced the goods when it mattered, winning the last three holes of their match against Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune to earn another crucial point.
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That leaves the Internationals leading 8.5-5.5, setting up a crucial afternoon foursomes session, where four of the remaining 16 points will be available.
The first match sees Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay take on Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim.
Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley face Nick Taylor and Corey Conners.
Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young play Adam Scott and Sungjae Im in the third match.
Scheffler sits out the afternoon foursomes, with Burns instead teaming up with Wyndham Clark to face Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee.
Presidents Cup Saturday Foursomes Pairings
Times in ET/BST
- Match 15 2:15pm (7:15pm): Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim
- Match 16 2:29pm (7:29pm): Jacob Bridgeman and Russell Henley vs. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners
- Match 17 2:43pm (7:43pm): Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young vs. Adam Scott and Sungjae Im
- Match 18 2:57am (7:57pm): Sam Burns vs. Wyndham Clark vs. Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee
How To Watch Presidents Cup 2026
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Date
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Round
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US Broadcast
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Sat
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Rounds 3 & 4
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8am-9am (Golf Channel/GC Mobile); 9am-7pm (NBC/Peacock)
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Sun
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Round 5
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12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)
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Date
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Round
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UK Broadcast
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Sat
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Rounds 3 & 4
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From 12pm (Sky Sports Golf)
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Sun
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Round 5
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From 4pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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