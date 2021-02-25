The 15-time Major winner's crash was "purely an accident," according to LA Country Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Woods Not Expected To Be Charged With Reckless Driving

Tiger Woods is not expected to face charges after his car accident in Los Angeles.

The 15-time Major winner’s vehicle came off the road on Tuesday morning, hitting a kerb and a tree before reportedly rolling over numerous times.

Woods suffered serious leg and foot injuries and was “very fortunate” to have survived the crash, police said.

“A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it, this is purely an accident,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday.

“We don’t contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash.

“This remains an accident. Accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately.”

He also said that Woods was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“He was not drunk .We can throw that one out,” he said.

“Because it [the road] is downhill, it slopes and curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon.”

There is currently discussion over whether a search warrant is necessary to see if Tiger was on his phone at the time of the crash.

The detectives are also looking into whether the car had a black box onboard to find out the speed at which the American was travelling.

Deputy Sheriff Carlos Gonzalez, who was the first officer on site at the crash scene, is said to be filing the traffic report and “has all the information he needs from Mr. Woods.”

Over the last 14 months, there have apparently been 13 accidents and four injuries on the stretch of road where Woods’ accident happened.

