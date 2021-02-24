The four-time Major winner shared his thoughts on Tiger Woods' horrific car crash

McIlroy: ‘We Should Be Grateful Woods’ Kids Haven’t Lost Their Dad’

Rory McIlroy has reacted to the news of Tiger Woods’ car crash, saying that we should be grateful that he is still alive and his kids haven’t lost their father.

The 15-time Major winner has severely fractured his leg and foot in the crash, which the police said he is “very fortunate” to have survived.

McIlroy says that golf is far from the equation right now and also thinks that some media coverage was talking as if Woods died.

“He’s not Superman. He’s a human being at the end of the day,” Rory said after being asked if Woods is the one person who can come back from such terrible injuries.

“And he’s already been through so much.

“At this stage I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad.

“That’s the most important thing.

“Golf is so far from the equation right now, it’s not even on the map at this point.”

Rory doesn’t think it will be any more difficult playing in the tournament this week, the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, and concedes that some media may have gone over-the-top in talking about Woods like he “was gone.”

“I don’t think so. I mean, he’s here, he’s fine,” the four-time Major winner said.

“He’s got some pretty bad injuries, but he’s going to be okay.

“I was looking at some of the coverage yesterday and they were talking as if he was gone.

“It’s like, he was in a car crash. It was really bad, he’s very fortunate to be here, which is great, but I mean, that’s the extent of it.

“So no. Of course we’re all going to play a golf tournament and seem no different.

“It’s obviously going to take a bunch of attention away from this golf tournament, but that’s nothing to do with us, that doesn’t fall on us, and we don’t really feel that when we’re playing anyway.

McIlroy also says he questions the idea of ‘paying tribute’ to Woods as the American is still alive.

“Like you say “pay tribute to him.” He’s not gone,” the Northern Irishman said.

“Like he’s been in a very bad accident. We’re very lucky that he’s still here.

“I feel like we should pay tribute to him every day for being on the PGA Tour and what he’s done for golf.

