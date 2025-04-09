'Angel Has Served The Sentence That Was Prescribed...He Is The Past Champion, And So He Was Invited' - Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley Explains Cabrera Return
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says Angel Cabrera has served his time, so had no issues with him returning to The Masters after serving time in prison for domestic abuse
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley defended the decision to allow Angel Cabrera back into The Masters following his spell in prison.
The 2009 Green Jacket winner was jailed for two-and-a-half years for domestic abuse, and his Masters return has been criticized by women's rights groups among others.
After being found guilty of a number of charges of assault and illegal intimidation against different women, the 55-year-old Argentinian voiced his desire to return to The Masters upon his release from the minimum security Monte Cristo prison in 2023.
And Augusta National chairman Ridley always seemed likely to allow Cabrera to return, saying last year that "one of our great champions" would be welcomed back as long as he could get a visa to play in the United States.
So when Cabrera did resolve his visa issues, he was then handed an invitation to play, as is every past champion at Augusta National.
Ridley issued a short response when asked about the criticism of Cabrera's return, saying that he has served his time and should be allowed back as a past champion.
"Well, we certainly abhor domestic violence of any type," said Ridley. "As it relates to Angel, Angel has served the sentence that was prescribed by the Argentine courts, and he is the past champion, and so he was invited."
Cabrera warmed up for his Augusta return with victory at the PGA Tour Champions' James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida.
For his part, Cabrera did express remorse in his Masters press conference, saying "obviously I regret things that happened and you learn from them" but also defended his right to play.
"I won the Masters, why not?" added Cabrera. "I respect their opinion and everybody has their own opinion and I respect that.
"Life has given me another opportunity, I got to take advantage of that and I want to do the right things in this second opportunity.
"I'm very grateful and obviously the people of the golf world are very great with me and I just appreciated the way they treated me."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
