WGC-Match Play Golf Betting Tips 2021

Austin Country Club returns to our screens for the first time in two years this week as host of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.
The event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19, with Kevin Kisner winning in 2019 after defeating Matt Kuchar in the final.
So, who will win the title this week? Check out our tips below:
Jon Rahm 4 points each way at 14/1 with Bet365
The 2017 finalist returns in 2021 as one of the world’s very best players who will likely be very hungry to win his first title of the new year. Rahm has four top 10s in six starts this year and has made his last 19 consecutive cuts, the longest active streak on the PGA Tour.
Viktor Hovland 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet365
The Norwegian is one of the world’s best ball strikers and that makes him a very difficult match play opponent, hence why he won the 2018 US Amateur Championship. He’s in fantastic form with a win and five other top six finishes in his last nine starts.
Cameron Smith 2 points each way at 33/1 with 888Sport
The Aussie is one of the grittiest competitors out there so is always worth a bet in the match play format, especially in the form he is in. After his T2 at Augusta in November, Smith has had a 4th place at the Genesis and comes into this week off the back of a T11 at the WGC-Workday and a T17 at TPC Sawgrass. He was also a quarter finalist here two years ago.
Shane Lowry each way at 100/1 with 888Sport
The Irishman is playing some fantastic golf right now tee to green but it is his putting that is letting him down. We all know that match play is a completely different game to stroke play so hopefully his long game can help him defeat his opponents and inspire some confidence on the greens. The 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational winner and 2019 Open champion was 8th at the recent Players Championship.
