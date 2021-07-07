We catch up with five-time LPGA Tour winner Minjee Lee ahead of the unique Aramco Team Series

“We Don’t Bite” – Minjee Lee On Playing With Aramco Team Series Amateurs

World No.14 Minjee Lee is one of the star names at this week’s Aramco Team Series where professionals will play in teams of four alongside two other pros and one amateur.

The Aussie star, a five-time LPGA Tour champion and two-time LET winner, says that amateurs will be made to feel comfortable in what will surely be a nerve-wracking few days.

“They might be a little nervous playing with three other professionals so maybe just have fun, I mean if they have any questions we’re really happy to answer them so we don’t bite,” the former World No.2 told Golf Monthly on how the amateurs will cope.

“Just as long as we keep them relaxed then they’ll be relaxed.

“I guess if they need help then we can help them so maybe that will be a benefit.

“I think it’s a pretty cool format, something that’s not been done before so it will just be a cool opportunity and a different experience.”

Minjee is excited for the week ahead in what is a unique format on Tour.

“Yeah it’s my first time here and I haven’t been around this kind of format before so I’m pretty excited,” she said.

“I feel like because we’re playing with three pros I think it’s a little bit more relaxed than other events.

“We’re out there relentless every week going head to head so I feel like it’s just a little different atmosphere out here on the LET.

“Much more friendly. I just really like playing the LET events so it’s really nice to be here.

“I think it just gets the community more into the game of golf because we play it in a much more fun atmosphere and setting.

“It’s just a great experience for us and the amateurs as well. Something different.

“I just think it brings a lot of interest, so really good.”

Lee also thinks that the LET is heading in the right direction, with the Tour playing for its biggest prize funds this year despite the impact of the pandemic.

“I think it’s definitely gone in the right direction,” she said.

“I know a lot of the girls were struggling with having such a small schedule before they merged [the LPGA and LET].

“If you can get as many opportunities as you can get to play the better so I think everybody is happy out here.”