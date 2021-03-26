Bryson DeChambeau had an interesting 10th hole at the WGC-Match Play, where his drive clattered into the trees in front of him and went 46-yards.

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Hits 46-Yard Drive

Bryson DeChambeau is currently the longest driver on the PGA Tour, averaging 323.5 yards off the tee.

During his second match of the WGC-Match Play though, that average would take a slight reduction, with the current US Open champion smashing his drive into the trees in front of him.

After pinballing in the woodland, DeChambeau’s ball eventually landed next to the fans who were standing to the right of the 10th tee box.

With the ball landing next to the spectators, one fan came out with an amusing line of: “Right here bro.”

Watch the scenario unfold below:

DeChambeau had started his second match in Austin well, securing a one-up lead over Si Woo Kim at the turn.

Having lost the previous day to Antoine Rozner, DeChambeau would need a win to keep his hopes alive of progressing through to the next round.

With his opponent hitting a perfect drive up the centre of the fairway on the 10th, DeChambeau wouldn’t follow, producing a shot that left many fans bemused as his drive registered only 46-yards on the PGA Tour’s app.

Making a bogey, the American then lost his next hole to go one-down in the match. Before three wins in his last four holes meant that the 27-year-old would secure victory by two-up.

Speaking on the scenario after his game, DeChambeau joked, saying: “Well, I mean other than this little weird stretch, with my longest drive of the year on 10, and the water ball on 11, you know, I played pretty good otherwise.

“I simply heeled it and it also came off lower on the face than I wanted. I could have easily cleared the trees up and over like I wanted to, but I hit it on the wrong part of the face and consequently hit the tree. I mean look, I was trying to drive the green, whether it was the practice green or the 10th green. I got it close.” DeChambeau laughed.

The American now sits joint second in his group with Rozner, and will now face current group leader, Tommy Fleetwood, in his last game, in what is a must win clash.

