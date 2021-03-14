Brendon Todd produced a huge shank during his final round at the famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, with his ball almost finishing on the opposite island.

WATCH: Brendon Todd Produces Shank At 17th

Brendon Todd had produced a hole-in-one at the par-3 third hole during his second round of The Players Championship.

However, his tee shot on the 17th was the complete opposite to that of Friday, with his shot nearly finishing on the other island opposite the actual green.

Watch the video below:

Todd had been going along quite nicely during his final round, with two birdies and one bogey meaning a one-under-par front nine of 35.

The American then made consecutive birdies at the 12th and 13th to move into the top-25 at five-under-par for the tournament.

However, like every Players Championship, there have been a huge number of balls finding the lake at the 17th. And Todd was no exception.

Teeing it up, the American shanked his ball 45 degrees right, almost finding the sole island in the middle of the lake, which is 40-yards right of the main green.

Todd’s reaction was pretty noticeable, as he humorously dropped his club and simply smiled and laughed at what had just transpired.

Taking a drop, the American put his third shot onto the green and eventually three-putted for a triple bogey six.

