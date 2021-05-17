Swedish player Alex Noren nearly hit 17-time LPGA champion-turned-broadcaster Dottie Pepper at AT&T Byron Nelson.

WATCH: Alex Noren Drive Narrowly Avoids Dottie Pepper

During Saturday’s third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Alex Noren drove a ball that narrowly avoided 17-time LPGA champion Dottie Pepper.

Now a television golf broadcaster for CBS, Pepper was commentating on Noren’s drive on-course before the ball landed just feet away from her.

Remarkably though, the two-time Major champion didn’t even flinch.

“Almost got me, don’t flinch!” Dottie Pepper said on the broadcast, as she avoids the drive from Alex Noren.

“I’m not going to walk into it,” she said to her fellow commentators as replays showed just how close the ball was.

“Helmet next.”

Thankfully the ball didn’t hit Pepper, who didn’t seem too affected by the narrow miss.

She joined CBS Sports in 2016, and is now the network’s lead on-course reporter.

Swede Alex Noren finished T21, 15 under par at TPC Craig Ranch, despite heading into Sunday in third place.

Speaking to Golf Channel, Noren described how his performance deteriorated in round three after failing to hit the fairways, of which Pepper can testify.

“I missed so many fairways and they’re pretty good, but you miss and it’s tough from the rough,” Noren said.

“It’s tough from the bunkers or the rough.

“So you just got to hit it – drive it straight and you got a chance at this course.”

Noren will hope for better driving at this week’s PGA Championship, with Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course notoriously difficult due to its coastal location.

AT&T Byron Nelson winner K.H. Lee will play at only his third Major in the upcoming PGA Championship, with his win at TPC Craig Ranch qualifying him for the tournament.

The South Korean, who has only played the US Open on two occasions, in 2014 and 2019, shot 25 under par to win his first PGA Tour event.

