Tour Championship Golf Betting Tips 2021

The epic head-to-head between the Mad Scientist (Bryson DeChambeau) and the Silent Assassin (Patrick Cantlay) that kept us on the edge of our seats on Sunday night before Cantlay prevailed on the sixth extra hole is going to be a hard act to follow.

Cantlay’s BMW victory in Maryland has sent him shooting to the top of the elite 30 qualifiers for this week’s Tour Championship and puts him in pole position for the mind-boggling $15m jackpot which will set the winner up for life, if they are not already there.

More than that, it gives the 29-year-old from Long Beach, California, a big start at East Lake that varies from two to ten shots in the bizarre format the PGA finale came up with in 2019 to ensure the Tour Championship winner was also FedEx Cup champion.

The 30 “runners” (or more likely 29 as Patrick Reed is unfit) get a “handicap” based on their year’s work with a start of 10 for the current FedEx leader, 8 for the second, 7 for the third and so on, down to zero for those who scrambled into 25th to 30th positions.

They include Erik Van Rooyen and Sergio Garcia who finished fifth and sixth on Sunday to nudge others out of the chance of a huge payday wherever they finish as there are big bucks for everybody, even the guy who finishes last picks up $395,000.

So be sure you know exactly what you’re betting on when you put your money down.

Most bookies will be putting up two lots of prices, the FedEx Cup winner and the low 72-hole score without handicap.

Last year Dustin Johnson won the main event whereas Xander Schauffele shot the lowest score, 265, but had started seven behind DJ who received the maximum 10 as FedEx leader going into East Lake.

DJ shot 269 which was sufficient to get him home by three, with Schauffele sharing second spot with Justin Thomas who went into the week with +7 as third man on the FedEx ladder.

Are you still with me or are your eyes glazing over?

Cantlay didn’t play in 2020 but flopped the previous year despite receiving eight ‘starting strokes’, as they call it in the States.

He shot 289, 22 more than Rory McIlroy, who won both events.

Rory, starting with +5, was so brilliant that he overhauled the four he had to concede an advantage to, namely Thomas, Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Reed.

This year his task is much tougher – as 16th on the list (only that high because of last week’s much-improved fourth at Caves Valley), he receives only +2, so has to give Cantlay 8, Tony Finau 6, DeChambeau 5 and world No. 1 Jon Rahm 4.

Not impossible, but highly unlikely.

The same goes for Schauffele, despite his 5-star 15-under performance last time, who is on the same +2 mark as McIlroy and last year’s winner Johnson, who gets only +3 this time, having coasted home with his +10 in 2020.

McIlroy and DJ looked more like their old selves in Maryland, Johnson hoisting himself up into a share of sixth with a 65-66 weekend, admittedly on a too-easy course that was barely fit for purpose.

Nobody will be shooting 26 under at East Lake as Cantlay and DeChambeau did at new venue Caves Valley.

The average winning score there in the previous five pre-handicap renewals was 11 under.

It is a searching par 70 test measuring 7346 yards and one that Cantlay (21st, 21st, 20th) and DeChambeau (22-12-20) have yet to pass in three visits.

Cantlay can surely never putt as well again – he sank almost 200 yards of putts – and DeChambeau won’t find the fairways in Georgia so accommodating so I’m taking them on.

The winner will surely come from the top ten.

Of those on +4 (conceding Cantlay six and DeChambeau three), pals Justin Thomas and 2015 winner Jordan Spieth have those electric birdie bursts that can transform leaderboards almost in a heartbeat.

Thomas has stellar East Lake form (2-3-7-2-6) and should make the frame even from six back as long as his putting holds up and while New Jersey winner Finau took time last week to come down from cloud nine, he did get his act back together with a 63 on Sunday.

Now he has got that bridesmaid tag off the back of his shirt, he could bang in another W on a course where he has twice finished seventh. With his +8 start and a price of 7/1, he’s my each-way pick now that he’s found a putting stroke that works.

Rahm as 4/1 favourite from four back of Cantlay is short enough as he played with little sparkle on the weekend. Still, nobody can dazzle all of the time and ninth place after his US Open win and Open Championship third was further tribute to his consistency.

It’s not as if he’s cracked East Lake yet. He has a 4-12-11-7 record there, which would be great for many in the field, but we judge the Spaniard by different standards.

On the lowest 72-score market (without handicaps), course specialists Schauffele and dual champion McIlroy, while probably too far back to take the Calamity Jane Trophy in the main event, are worth an interest.

