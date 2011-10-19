The Barclays Singapore Open confirms big name stars

Next month's Barclays Singapore Open has already confirmed the participation of four Major champions, with Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell, Padraig Harrington and Y.E Yang lining up for the event.

The event, which is once again joint sanctioned by The European and Asian Tour has also confirmed that Anthony Kim and Colombian Camilo Villegas will be taking part.

The tournament, which has a prize purse of $6 million, will once again see 204 players compete on The Serapong and The Tanjong courses before the remaining golf is played over The Serapong course after the cut.

Last year's winner Adam Scott is yet to be confirmed but more names are set to be announced, to appear at the Sentosa Golf Club, in the coming weeks.

Robert Morrice, chairman and chief executive of Asia Pacific and Barclays PLC, said: "Since our sponsorship began in 2006, the tournament has witnessed an ever-increasing field of players and size of prize purse."

Both Mickelson and Yang have won the USPGA Championship and Graeme McDowell was victorious in last year's US Open. Whilst Ireland's Padraig Harrington won both The Open Championship and USPGA Championship back in 2008.

The tournament, which will be played from November 10th-13th, has also delighted Bob Tan, president of the Singapore Golf Association. He said: "I am delighted to welcome back the Barclays Singapore Open. This prestigious event will once again play host to many of the world's top golfers including Asia's and Singapore's best."