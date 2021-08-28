Team USA Retain Curtis Cup In Dominant Singles Display

Team USA yet again dominated the singles to retain the 41st Curtis Cup at Conwy Golf Club.

Curtis Cup USA Win
TAGS:

Team USA Retain Curtis Cup In Dominant Singles Display

With team USA overturning a three point deficit on the second day of action at Conwy Golf Club, the two teams were locked at 6-6 going into the final day singles.

However, the Americans would dominate proceedings, claiming 6.5 points out of a possible 8 to comfortably retain the trophy 12.5 – 7.5.

On the final day, it was Caley McGinty and Hannah Darling who secured points for team Great Britain & Ireland, with McGinty managing a 4&3 victory in her match against Gina Kim, whilst Darling tied her match against Jensen Castle.

Curtis Cup USA Win

McGinty was the only GB&I player to claim victory in the singles. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

After USA’s 17-3 hammering victory in 2018, team GB&I were out for revenge, and, after the first day, it seemed they were on course for it, with a dominating display putting them 4.5-1.5 up after day one.

It was the second day though where the Americans really flexed their muscles, with four wins and a halve in the six matches putting them back to 6-6 heading into the final day.

The first match saw an epic tussle between Darling and Castle, with Darling 3-up with four to play, Castle would somehow manage to secure a halve.

But then came the American domination, with Rachel Heck and Brooke Matthews securing 3&1 and 3&2 victories over Lauren Walsh and Charlotte Heath.

Those two wins were backed up by another two from USA, as Rachel Kuehn and Allisen Corpuz secured 2-up and 2&1 wins to retain the trophy.

With the cup remaining in American hands, McGinty gave the GB&I team something to smile about, as her four-under-par round secured a 4&3 victory for her team’s only win of the day.

In the penultimate game, Augusta National Women’s Amateur runner-up, Emilia Migliaccio, secured a 1-up victory over Annabell Fuller.

Whilst the scores stood at 11.5 – 7.5, GB&I’s Emily Toy almost pulled off a great comeback against world amateur number one, Rose Zhang.

However, the 18-year-old would prove too strong for Toy, claiming a 1-up victory and remaining undefeated for the week.

Curtis Cup USA Win

Zhang remained undefeated in the Curtis Cup. (Photo by Jan Kruger/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Speaking after her team’s 12.5 – 7.5 victory, USA’s captain Sarah Ingram said: “It feels amazing. The girls are all so talented and such good fighters on the golf course.

“I played in this event three times and never won, so I want to thank my team for finally getting a win.

“They all fought so well today, you had Jensen leading the charge at 3-down with four to play, but all of them fought hard and did it with a big smile on their face.”