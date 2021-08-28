Team USA yet again dominated the singles to retain the 41st Curtis Cup at Conwy Golf Club.

Team USA Retain Curtis Cup In Dominant Singles Display

With team USA overturning a three point deficit on the second day of action at Conwy Golf Club, the two teams were locked at 6-6 going into the final day singles.

However, the Americans would dominate proceedings, claiming 6.5 points out of a possible 8 to comfortably retain the trophy 12.5 – 7.5.

On the final day, it was Caley McGinty and Hannah Darling who secured points for team Great Britain & Ireland, with McGinty managing a 4&3 victory in her match against Gina Kim, whilst Darling tied her match against Jensen Castle.

After USA’s 17-3 hammering victory in 2018, team GB&I were out for revenge, and, after the first day, it seemed they were on course for it, with a dominating display putting them 4.5-1.5 up after day one.

It was the second day though where the Americans really flexed their muscles, with four wins and a halve in the six matches putting them back to 6-6 heading into the final day.

The first match saw an epic tussle between Darling and Castle, with Darling 3-up with four to play, Castle would somehow manage to secure a halve.

But then came the American domination, with Rachel Heck and Brooke Matthews securing 3&1 and 3&2 victories over Lauren Walsh and Charlotte Heath.

Those two wins were backed up by another two from USA, as Rachel Kuehn and Allisen Corpuz secured 2-up and 2&1 wins to retain the trophy.

With the cup remaining in American hands, McGinty gave the GB&I team something to smile about, as her four-under-par round secured a 4&3 victory for her team’s only win of the day.

In the penultimate game, Augusta National Women’s Amateur runner-up, Emilia Migliaccio, secured a 1-up victory over Annabell Fuller.

Whilst the scores stood at 11.5 – 7.5, GB&I’s Emily Toy almost pulled off a great comeback against world amateur number one, Rose Zhang.

However, the 18-year-old would prove too strong for Toy, claiming a 1-up victory and remaining undefeated for the week.

Speaking after her team’s 12.5 – 7.5 victory, USA’s captain Sarah Ingram said: “It feels amazing. The girls are all so talented and such good fighters on the golf course.

“I played in this event three times and never won, so I want to thank my team for finally getting a win.

“They all fought so well today, you had Jensen leading the charge at 3-down with four to play, but all of them fought hard and did it with a big smile on their face.”