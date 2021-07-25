Wales' Stephen Dodd produced a stunning birdie at the 72nd hole to claim his first Senior Major title.

Stephen Dodd Birdies Last Hole To Win The Senior Open

After a third round 62 on Saturday, Dodd found himself two shots clear of Jerry Kelly going into the final day at Sunningdale.

The Welshman, who now has four wins on the European Senior Tour, produced some incredible recovery shots on the back nine to secure a one shot victory over Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

Starting with a birdie at the opening hole, the 55-year-old would then produce six pars on the bounce, before a bogey and birdie at the 8th and 9th meant a one-under-par front nine.

Then came one of Dodd’s impressive recovery shots. Blocking his drive right on the 12th hole, he was forced to chip out sideways.

Playing his third from the centre of the fairway, the Welshman would fire his ball to a few feet, rolling in the par putt for a crucial save.

With yet another bogey – birdie combination at the 13th and 14th, Dodd’s soon found himself joined at the top by Jiménez.

The Spaniard, who shot a front nine of 32, was flying on the back; with birdies at the 12th, 14th and 17th catapulting him into a tie for the lead.

But Dodd wouldn’t buckle, producing one of the shots of his life at the 72nd hole. After putting his drive into the rough on the right side of the fairway, he would strike a crisp iron to pin high of the hole. This left him with just a 10-foot putt for victory.

As the spectators watched on, Jiménez himself amongst them, Dodd would roll in the birdie putt, securing the biggest win of his career and first senior Major title.