Social Media Reacts To Mickelson’s Historic PGA Championship Win

Phil Mickelson has won the 103rd PGA Championship, becoming the oldest winner of a golf Major in the history of the sport.

It was a thrilling final day to a captivating four days of golf where we saw two-shot swings, chip ins and short putts missed as the tournament ebbed and flowed in and out in Mickelson’s control.

Here is how social media reacted to the stunning events.

A fan favourite, Phil made golf history as he became the oldest winner of a Major championship aged 50.

Oh how we’ve missed crowds at live sporting events. The crowds following Phil down the 18th were unlike anything we’d seen for years.

The Tiger comparisons were circulating pretty quickly after Phil’s win. Hard to believe we’ve seen a Tiger and Phil Major win in 2019 and 2021.

Mickelson still had plenty of work to do down the last, where will this shot rank in the history books?

It was already a Hall Of Fame career, right? This win cements that even further.

This user went back through Mickelson’s old tweets to find this gem from just a few days ago.

Phil’s motivation to keep winning at the highest level has never been in doubt.

Justin Thomas, who missed the cut this week, was clearly enjoying his Sunday afternoon on his sofa.

One of the highlights of the weekend was this huge drive from Mickelson on the 16th hole of the final round.

Brooks had just knocked one 361 yards down the centre to apply some pressure, Phil followed up with this.

The importance of his driver all week can’t be underestimated.

As the putts go down, the thumbs go up.

Were you getting nervous down the stretch too?

Some viewers spotted some great subplots to the drama.

