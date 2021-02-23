Who will win the first World Golf Championship event of 2021? Check out our tips.

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Betting Tips 2021

A week on from tipping Max Homa to win the Genesis Invitational, we are back to make some picks for the first WGC event of 2021, the Workday Championship at The Concession.

Given it is a WGC, it has a brilliant field including every player in the world’s top-15 in the official world rankings.

Leading the way is world number one Dustin Johnson who will look to add to his six previous WGC victories. Rory McIlroy needs to win to join Johnson as one of very few players to have been victorious in all of the WGC-events.

Patrick Reed returns to defend his title from the WGC-Mexico Championship last year and some other stars include Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa.

This quality field, combined with an excellent golf course, means we should be in for a very exciting event indeed.

Also if you want to add to the excitement further you can play weekly Fantasy golf games through Zweeler. On the website you can pick players and win money every week or you can play a season-long game in which you have a roster of 22 players.

In this weeks game, you have a budget of 110 million to buy 10 players of which you think are going to win the most points during the WGC event. You can earn points in every round and for the general classification.

If this fun game interests you then sign up now!

WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Betting Tips 2021

Tyrrell Hatton 4 points each way at 20/1 with Bet365

Three top-10’s in his last four starts, including a victory, Hatton has found something over the past few months. All parts of his game are solid which should be important, and one of his greatest strengths is his putting which will be vital on the small and incredibly contoured greens. BET NOW

Joaquin Niemann 3 points each way at 45/1 with Bet365

Despite a drop in form last week (and yet still finished T43), Niemann has played some excellent golf in 2021 so far. Part of his success has been his ability to hit a lot of greens (he ranks in the top-20 on the PGA Tour), and hitting the small greens at The Concession will provide a clear advantage in terms of scoring. BET NOW

Matt Fitzpatrick 2 points each way at 50/1 with 888Sport

Another Englishman in good form is Fitzpatrick. He had a sneaky top-5 finish at the Genesis last week and often brings his best stuff for WGC events. In three of the last four, he’s posted tied sixth and tied fourth in the St. Jude and solo seventh at the HSBC Champions. Importantly his short-game and putting seems to be in good nick right now too. BET NOW

Thomas Detry 1 point each way at 150/1 with 888Sport

We have really thought outside the box here. Detry has been solid in his last two starts, including a top-10 in Dubai. But more importantly we have picked him because he played some fantastic golf at The Concession Golf Club during the 2015 NCAA Championship. It is a total long shot, but he came 3rd in that event so clearly found some form there. Maybe he could do so again. BET NOW

Dustin Johnson is the favourite at around 13/2 and he is followed by John Rahm and Rory McIlroy.