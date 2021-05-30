The 31-year-old had been set to play Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn in the consolation match, but withdrew citing the US Women's Open next week.

Shanshan Feng Concedes Consolation Match At LPGA Matchplay

The former Major champion elected to concede her consolation match on Sunday, meaning that she would finish fourth and Jutanugarn would finish third.

Feng had already been through a marathon Saturday, which saw her go to extra holes against Brittany Altomare and Eun-Hee Ji.

The 31-year-old defeated Altomare on the fourth playoff hole in her round of 16 clash, whilst her quarter-final match went to the first playoff hole, a total of 41 holes played on Saturday.

Despite the long matches, Feng would return for her semi-final game against German, Sophia Popov.

In a close encounter, Popov eventually got the better of Feng, with the game going back and forth throughout.

Holing a short birdie putt at the last, the 28-year-old advanced to the final, where she would face American, Ally Ewing.

With Feng facing a consolation match with Jutanugarn, the Chinese star would concede her game, stating: “Next week is the US Women’s Open. I just want to be well-rested and protect myself.”

Feng had played a total of 112 holes in her six matches and will now turn her attention to the US Women’s Open at the Olympic Club next week.