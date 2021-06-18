The four-time Major champion produced a "rollercoaster" second round to make it into the weekend at the US Open.

“I’ve Still Got A Really Good Chance” McIlroy Gives Thoughts Going Into US Open Weekend

It’s been nearly seven years since McIlroy’s last Major triumph, and a near decade since his last US Open victory. However, the Northern Irishman certainly kept himself in contention despite an up-and-down second day at Torrey Pines.

The 32-year-old had produced a solid first round of 70 to sit only three shots back of leaders Russell Henley and Louis Oosthuizen.

Teeing off on the 10th, McIlroy’s “rollercoaster” second round started brightly, with a bogey and two birdies at his first three holes putting him within two of the lead.

A trio of bogies would follow though, with a birdie at the par-5 18th (his 9th) steadying the ship.

Starting fresh on the back nine, the inconsistencies would continue on the picturesque Californian course, with yet another trio of bogies in a four-hole stretch putting him four-over-par through 14 and perilously close to the cut line.

The bogey run seemed to reignite McIlroy though, with birdies at the 6th (his 15th) and the very last hole, meaning he would sign for a two-over-par 73.

“It was a bit of a roller coaster, I got off to a good start. I made a couple of birdies early on and was under par for the round.

“Then there were a few holes around the turn where I just made a couple of mental errors and missed it in the wrong spots, and when you do that around this golf course, it’s just really hard to see a par.

“I made a few bogeys, but as you said, birdieing two of the last four holes definitely makes me feel better about the round and gives me a nice bit of momentum going into tomorrow.

“Even though Richard Bland’s up there at 5-under, 1-over is right in it. So, yeah, I’m in for the weekend and still feel like I’ve got a really good chance.”