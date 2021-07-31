The four time Major champion was seen using a putter that looked remarkably similar to the one he was using 10 years ago...

Rory McIlroy Using Scotty Cameron Putter At Olympics

Most people have always regarded putting as the weakest part of the Northern Irishman’s game, with McIlroy regularly changing his putter to try bring out the best in his performance.

Despite having some success with the TaylorMade Spider X in a copper finish, the four-time Major champion has switched back to a Spider X in a Hydro Blast design in the past.

It’s not just the putter where we see changes. Earlier this year, McIlroy went back to his TaylorMade Rors Proto blades. The return paid off as he secured his first win in two years at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Applying the same logic, the Northern Irishman has now switched back to a familiar looking Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS, the putter that helped him secure the 2011 US Open and 2012 PGA Championship.

The putter in the bag this week is the Scotty Cameron 009M, with a chromatic bronze finish on the head. (McIlroy’s old Newport also had the same finish.)

Speaking after his second round 66, McIlroy said: “I think I sort of want to get back to being as athletic and instinctive as possible and I feel like that style of putter, that blade, it sort of helps me do that.

“It makes me become very target oriented at the hole and having my focus be out there, instead of in here (looking down).”

Some different characteristics to the new Scotty Cameron are the single black cherry bomb in the cavity and the Circle T stamp. The likelihood is that it was a backup design to his previous putter.

The “Rors” stamp is still included on the toe, with McIlroy using a more common pistol-style grip which he used when he won multiple times throughout 2011 and 2012.