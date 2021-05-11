The Northern Irishman secured his first PGA Tour victory since November 2019 thanks to help from his caddie.

Rory McIlroy Praises Harry Diamond After Tournament-Saving Drop

Rory McIlroy has praised his caddie and lifelong friend Harry Diamond for the decision he made on the final hole at the Wells Fargo Championship, ultimately securing Rory his first PGA Tour victory since November 2019.

Going into the final hole of the tournament, McIlroy held a two-shot lead before a dodgy drive left the Northern Irishman in a precarious situation.

Diamond suggested that McIlroy take a penalty drop, rather than potentially capitulate on the final hole by hitting the ball from the bank of the stream at Quail Hollow.

While the penalty drop still left McIlroy in an awkward position, Diamond’s decision allowed his compatriot to work the best way to the green in the minimum number of strokes.

McIlroy followed up the strike from his penalty drop with two putts, ensuring he won his first tournament in over 18 months with a bogey five and one-shot victory over Abraham Ancer.

“Harry was awesome out there, especially that decision on the last,” McIlroy said in his post-tournament press conference.

“This is Harry and I’s sixth win together and it’s probably been our best one. Bay Hill back in 2018 was great because I hadn’t won in a while, but this is even better just because Harry’s been there every step of the way.

“The sort of tough parts that I’ve sort of had to endure over the last few months, he’s been with me every step of the way and it’s nice to come through all that with him and to get into the winner’s circle again.”

McIlroy is often a player who doesn’t allow microphones close enough to hear his on-course conversations.

However, on this occasion the cameras were able to pick up McIlroy’s and Diamond’s exchange, which proved the caddie isn’t as under-qualified as some fans suggest.