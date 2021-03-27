Robert MacIntyre Advances At WGC-Match Play

Robert MacIntyre's dream debut continued at the WGC-Match Play, as he produced an eagle at the last hole to finish top of group one.

Robert MacIntyre produced ‘one of the best and luckiest’ golf shots of his life at the 18th hole, as the Scot finished all-square with American, Adam Long, during the final group stage match to advance at the WGC-Match Play.

The 24-year-old defeated Kevin Na in his opening game of the tournament, and should have defeated world number one Dustin Johnson in his second, had it not been for Johnson producing an eagle and birdie in his last three holes.

Playing his final match, the group could have swung either way. That was, until, MacIntyre was three-down at the turn to Long.

The Scot dug in, though, shooting five-under-par on the back nine, including an eagle at the last hole, to secure the crucial half point he needed for victory.

Speaking about his unbelievable shot at the last, MacIntyre said: “I was one-down and knew I needed to win the hole. I had probably one of the best and one of the luckiest golf shots I’ve hit in my life at that hole.

“I had a bit of bad luck here and there and managed to turn it around right at the end, and it’s one of those things: You’ve just got to keep fighting until the end, and it just shows anything can happen in this game.

“It’s massive for my confidence and it’s massive for going forward. It’s something that I was trying to do from the get-go before we teed off. I was trying to get out of the group.

“But today was massive for me. I was three-down through nine, and Mike gave me a shake on the 10th tee, like come on, we’ve got to keep fighting here.

“That’s something that I normally always have inside me, but my head was down through nine and I didn’t know where to go, but we just kept giving ourselves chances, and it just so happened to turn around at the right moment.”

MacIntyre will now play Victor Perez in an all European clash, with the winner facing either Sergio Garcia or Mackenzie Hughes.

