Puerto Rico Open Golf Betting Tips 2021

The PGA Tour returns to Puerto Rico this week, scene of Viktor Hovland’s maiden PGA Tour title last year.

The Norwegian is playing in the WGC this week, but there’s still a very decent field in Puerto Rico from up-and-comers to household names.

So, who do we think will win? Check out our tips below:

Also if you love fantasy sports and want to play a golf version, try Zweeler.

On the Zweeler website you can pick players and win money each week or you can play a season-long game in which you have a roster of 22 players competing for you! It is great fun and there is great value to be had on some very good players right now! At the end of the season you can win a big cash prize.

The season actually started at the Dubai Desert Classic and Farmers Insurance Open but you can easily still catch up if you sign up here.

Puerto Rico Open Golf Betting Tips 2021