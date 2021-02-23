Who will win this week in Puerto Rico?
Puerto Rico Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
The PGA Tour returns to Puerto Rico this week, scene of Viktor Hovland’s maiden PGA Tour title last year.
The Norwegian is playing in the WGC this week, but there’s still a very decent field in Puerto Rico from up-and-comers to household names.
So, who do we think will win? Check out our tips below:
Andrew Putnam 4 points each way at 25/1 with Bet365
The American was drafted into a featured group with Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau last week at Riviera, outscoring both of his playing partners and eventually finishing at one under for the tournament. He is clearly playing well but is down at 179th in the world having been as high as 43rd. He is a quality player and could win PGA Tour title no.2 this week, especially after a T7th at the recent Phoenix Open.
Taylor Pendrith 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet365
The Canadian finished 2nd in the Korn Ferry Tour points list last year after four runners-up finishes, coming after winning twice on the Mackenzie Tour in 2019. He only began his 2021 last week but dusted off the rust for a T23. He is often in contention and could shine this week in Puerto Rico. He was also T23 at the US Open last year so clearly has the game to mix it amongst the world’s best.
Davis Riley 2 points each way at 45/1 with 888Sport
Sticking with a 2020 Korn Ferry Tour star, Davis Riley won twice last year and, like Pendrith, was T23rd last week. The American was third on the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2020 and also made the cut at the recent Waste Management Phoenix Open. Could be a break out week for him.
Joohyung Kim 1 point each way at 80/1 with Bet365
The 18(!!)-year-old has already won four times as a professional in Asia and has potential to be a star of the game in the future. Is he going to win on the PGA Tour this week? Unlikely, but he’s got to be worth an each way bet. He had a win, a runner-up and a 4th at the Singapore Open in 11 tournaments last year and three wins, two runners-up and a third in 2019.
Ian Poulter is tournament favourite, with the likes of Thomas Pieters and Emiliano Grillo also fancied by the bookies.
