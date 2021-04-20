A memo was sent to players on Monday informing them of the upcoming changes to the PGA Tour's health and safety protocols

PGA Tour To Stop Covid-19 Testing And “Strongly Encourages” Vaccination

The PGA Tour is planning to end on-site testing as of July and is strongly encouraging players and caddies to get the vaccine “as soon as eligible,” according to a memo sent on Monday.

While it won’t be mandatory, the tour is recommending getting the vaccine, highlighting its safety and efficacy while discrediting any concerns and falsehoods that have circulated since it was first administered.

“There are common misconceptions and concerns about infertility, altering DNA, microchipping, becoming infected with Covid as a result of the Covid-19 vaccine. These misconceptions and concerns are false,” the memo read.

Anyone that has been vaccinated will be fully exempt from testing and won’t be required to quarantine if they come into contact with someone who has the virus, unless they have or begin to display symptoms. Additionally, they will be allowed to gather in small groups per the CDC guidelines.

For those who opt not to get the vaccine, as of July they will have to provide proof of a negative test taken at their own expense within 72 hours of arriving at any tour-affiliated event. This requirement applies to players, caddies and anyone else inside the tournament bubble, and is a condition of participation.

This will bring to an end the on-site testing that began back in June of last year, when the tour restarted at the Charles Schwab Challenge where Daniel Berger beat Collin Morikawa in a play-off.

However, not everything is changing. In accordance with the PGA Tour’s health and safety programme, face coverings and social distancing will still be mandatory regardless of vaccine status.

More than half of all American adults have now received at least one vaccine dose against the coronavirus.