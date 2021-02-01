The Texan won his ninth PGA Tour title in a controversial weekend at Torrey Pines

Patrick Reed Wins Farmers Insurance Open

Patrick Reed eased to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, rounding out his largest ever winning margin by five strokes.

The Texan picked up PGA Tour title number nine at Torrey Pines after a final round of 68 (-4).

He ended the week at 14 under par, five ahead of Tony Finau, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Palmer, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.

Reed eagled the par-5 6th hole and then birdied the 7th to break clear and a back nine of eight pars and a birdie on the 18th saw him win comfortably.

Watch: Reed’s eagle putt on the 6th

Unfortunately much of the post-round talk was about his rules controversy on the 10th hole in the third round where he received a free drop for an embedded lie.

Despite the controversy, Reed said it did not affect him.

“Like I said yesterday with the rules official, they showed it upstairs and everything with me yesterday, that the protocols I went through and everything that transpired was the right thing,” he said.

“So from that point on, once it was handled, we just moved on and kind of went out there today and really just got on a game face, went out there and just tried to continue building the golf swing, continue feeling comfortable with hitting certain kinds of shots and going to see how the swing was going to hold up under not only being a final round, but also being in the final group and having a chance to win.

“It’s very easy when you’re making changes to make quality golf swings on the driving range.

“It’s one thing to put it in a play at a tournament in the final round at a demanding golf course like this.

“It definitely allowed me to feel very comfortable and confident with how the game is and what’s coming forward.”