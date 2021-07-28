Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action from the golf in Tokyo.

Olympic Games Golf Live Stream – Tokyo 2020

The Olympic Games has begun and golf will take centre stage in both men’s and women’s events in Tokyo.

Played at Kasumigaseki Country Club’s East Course, the event will see many of the world’s best players compete for the gold medal, which Justin Rose and Inbee Park won last time out in Rio.

Despite the withdrawals of Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, we should still be in for an excellent tournament on the men’s side with Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and a whole host of other top players in the field.

Of course on the women’s side both South Korea and the United States have four competitors in the field including world number one Nelly Korda, her sister Jessica, and defending Olympic gold winner Park.

Olympic Games Golf Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2021 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

Olympic Games Golf Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is on NBC’s Golf Channel

The platform will televise many hours of coverage for both the men’s and women’s events. (All timings here are ET)

Men’s

Women’s

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise a lot of the golf.

You can also access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Olympic Games Golf Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

There will be live coverage on BBC One every day, starting at midnight and normally running until around 9pm.

BBC Two will then show a daily highlights show from 9-10pm.

If you want to watch a sport that isn’t currently showing on BBC One you can stream various options on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The BBC is set to cover over 350 hours of uninterrupted coverage live

