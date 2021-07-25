Minjee Lee produced a stunning second shot at the first playoff hole to defeat Jeongeun Lee6 and claim the Amundi Evian Championship.



Minjee Lee Wins Maiden Major Title In Dramatic Playoff

The Australian, whose last victory came in 2019, overcame a seven shot deficit with a stunning finish of four birdies in the last five holes to win her biggest title to date.

Making birdie at the opening hole, Lee would make further birdies at the 7th and 9th to bring the margin down slightly.

Overnight leader, Jeongeun Lee6, on the other hand would struggle, with five bogies on her front nine evaporating her five shot overnight lead.

With the action moving onto the back nine, it was now 19-year-old, Yealimi Noh, who would inherit the top spot, with four birdies and one bogey putting the American ahead.

The lead would soon change hands once again. With Lee making birdies at the 14th, 15th and the 16th to get into a one shot lead.

Making a stunning par at the 17th, the Australian would hole yet another birdie putt at the last to sit in the clubhouse with a two shot buffer.

But her rivals were far from done and, despite her poor start, Lee6 was starting to build momentum, with birdies at the 16th and 17th putting her just one shot back of the Australian.

Finding the par-5 18th in two, the South Korean would have an eagle putt for the title. However, she would just miss, tapping in for a third straight birdie and a spot in the playoff.

With both splitting the fairway with their tee shots, it would be Lee who would strike first, pumping a 6-iron to less than 10-feet, handing the pressure over to Lee6.

And the strain would show, with the 25-year-old making poor contact and finding the lake guarding the 18th green.

Failing to get up and down, Lee would two putt to win her first Major title and become just the fourth female Major winner from Australia.