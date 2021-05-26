The star-studded match is set for 6th July in Big Sky, Montana

Mickelson And DeChambeau To Star In Match With Brady And Rodgers

The Match is back!

After Mickelson vs Woods and Mickelson/Brady vs Woods/Manning, golf fans will get to see a third instalment of the franchise in July.

This time, PGA Champion Phil Mickelson will go up against US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau in a doubles match.

Mickelson will once again team up with NFL legend Tom Brady, with DeChambeau partnering Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

The match, dubbed ‘Big Time in Big Sky’, will take place at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana on 6th July.

The format is modified alternate shot match play and all players will be mic’d up.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed Reserve course at Moonlight Basin measures 8,000-yards – with a 7,500-foot elevation – “is surrounded by some of the most picturesque scenery in Montana, and at the centerpiece is the par-5, 777-yard 17th hole,” according to the PGA Tour.

It is once again being promoted by Bleacher Report and Turner Sports, with TNT showing the match in the US. Live coverage is set to start at 5pm Eastern Time.

“It’s game time! My partner @tombrady and I are back and ready to settle some unfinished business. See you in Montana @AaronRodgers12 @b_dechambeau,” Mickelson posted on social media.

“Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it,” Brady wrote.

Last time out, Mickelson and Brady lost out to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning by one hole in some horrendous Floridian weather at Medalist.

The match, which was billed as ‘Champions for Charity’, raised $20m for Covid-19 relief funds.

Woods got his own back after Lefty defeated him in a singles match at Shadow Creek in 2018 to win $9m.

The match was halved with Mickelson winning on the 22nd hole.