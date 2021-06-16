The Northern Irishman hopes a fresh mindset will help him land a fifth major title

McIlroy Out To Recapture 22-Year-Old Mindset At Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy insists his game is in a good place physically and technically going into the US Open, and is targeting more freedom as he attempts to clinch his first major title in almost seven years.

The Northern Irishman recently started working with veteran coach Pete Cowen in a bid to address some flaws that had crept into his swing as he pursued more distance off the tee, and that work paid dividends almost immediately with the 32-year-old bagging his first PGA Tour win in 18 months at the Wells Fargo Championship.

But it’s his form in majors that he’s now eager to put right, and asked how he plans to do so, the 2011 US Open champion said it’s a case of trusting what he’s worked on in practice.

“I feel good. Pete and I had a few really good days in Florida last week,” McIlroy said. “The technical and mechanical parts of it are all there.

“It’s just a matter of going out in a US Open setting and just trusting what I’ve been doing in practice, and then that gets more into the mental side of things and just being really clear and really committed in what you’re trying to do and being as free on the course as I am on the range.

“That’s the big challenge, but in terms of where everything’s heading, it’s definitely in the right direction.”

We’ve heard players like Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood and Paul Casey mention in recent times that they’ve been able to adopt this sort of devil-may-care attitude on the course, which has led to plenty of success.

And it’s something McIlroy had in abundance when he came out on Tour and was part of the reason why he was able to win four majors in fairly quick succession and ascend to the top of the world rankings.

Now ranked 11th, and with a wealth of talent continuously emerging onto the world scene, the Northern Irishman wants to recapture that youthful exuberance, and use it to turn in an improved first-round showing this week at Torrey Pines.

“If I went out and played this golf course any other week, you play free, and it’s just the same thing. As I said, you just have to be able to swing with that freedom, and that’s sort of what I’m trying to get back to.

“There’s no surprise that if I do have, say, not a great first day that I’m able to play well the rest of the tournament because that does free you up. It’s like, ‘okay, well, the bad one’s out of the way, and now I can just sort of freewheel’.

“It’s just a matter of freewheeling from the Thursday and not the Friday.”

At last month’s PGA Championship, the Northern Irishman endured a torrid start as his opening drive sailed into the water on Kiawah’s par-4 10th, and although he salvaged a bogey, signing for a three-over-par 75 on Thursday ultimately proved too great a mountain to climb.

And what made it all the more difficult was that McIlroy, arguably one of the game’s greatest ever drivers of the ball, misfired badly on the par-5s, playing them in two-over for the week.

But could a new driver set-up be the key to solving the major puzzle and lifting this title for the second time?

“At Kiawah, I felt like I went into the week playing pretty well,” he added. “I struggled on the left-to-right winds there. So even from the first tee shot on Thursday, hitting it into the water on 10.

“Since then, I’ve changed my driver set-up a little bit, and I feel a lot more comfortable with that. If I’d have played the par-5s the same way that Phil played them at Kiawah, I’d have won the golf tournament. I just played the par-5s so badly.

“But every time you play a tournament, you learn something, and you try to put that into practice the next week. I won a tournament four or five weeks ago, so it’s there.

“Probably walking off Muirfield Village a couple Sundays ago, I said to Harry that I felt like I played better at Memorial than I did at Quail Hollow. I finished 18th at Memorial and I won Quail Hollow. It’s golf at the end of the day and sometimes it’s just unpredictable.

“I’m feeling good about where my game is. As I said at the very start, it’s about going out there and playing as free as I can and having that mentality that I had as a 22-year-old and just trying to get into that mindset.”

McIlroy gets his title quest underway tomorrow alongside fellow US Open winners Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose. The trio will tee off on the 1st hole at 1.36pm local time (9.36pm BST).