European Tour professional Marcus Armitage sensationally set a new Guinness World Record title for 'Farthest golf shot caught in a moving car'.

Marcus Armitage Breaks Guinness World Record Title

European Tour pro Marcus Armitage and BMW Touring Car driver Paul O’Neill have sensationally broken the Guinness World Record for the ‘Farthest golf shot caught in a moving car’, beating the previous distance by 30 yards.

In the video premiered on the European Tour’s official YouTube channel yesterday, Armitage hit the ball 303 yards (277m) down the runway at Elvington Airfield near York into the front passenger seat of the moving BMW M8 convertible.

The car, driven by BMW Touring Car driver Paul O’Neill, was travelling at 71mph (114kmh) at the moment the ball nestled into the passenger side of the car.

There were some dramatic attempts captured throughout the video, including an attempt that smashed the windscreen, several near misses with the ball bouncing off or out of the car and even one successful catch which was short of the existing record, there were exuberant celebrations when the pair finally managed to combine perfectly towards the end of the day.

Early in the video, it appeared the pair had broken the record as the ball landed in the vehicle and Armitage ran down the runway topless in a fit of joy.

However, on review, the adjudicator declared the car wasn’t far enough down the runway to have broken the previous record.

Armitage and O’Neill beat the previous record of 273 yards (250m) set in 2021 by former F1 driver David Coulthard and golf professional Jake Shepherd.

This is the fourth time the European Tour has challenged some of its stars to break a Guinness World Record title, after a four-man team from England bettered a record set bettered a record set by a French quartet a year earlier for the relay-based ‘Fastest hole of golf by a team of four’ title.

Thomas Detry has also set the title for the ‘Fastest hole of golf by an inidividual’ with the European Tour.