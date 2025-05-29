Assistant Pro Completes World’s Longest Golf Marathon After Remarkable 24+ Hour Challenge

An English assistant pro has broken the world record for the longest golf marathon, playing continuously for over 32 hours at the world’s most northerly links course under the Arctic Circle’s midnight sun.

Isaac Rowlands from Cambridge took on the challenge at the renowned Lofoten Links in Norway, where he completed 182 holes, walking 53 miles in the process, losing 35 balls along the way and burning 8,000 calories.

Rowlands is an assistant pro at The Grove, which hosted the 2006 WGC-American Express Championship won by Tiger Woods, and he took on the world record attempt to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He certainly didn’t have it easy, tackling heavy rain for the first four hours all the while knowing that he had to beat the previous record of just under 31 hours, which was set at the same venue in 2022.

Afterwards, the 25-year-old said: “It was both exhausting and exhilarating. Playing a course as incredible as Lofoten Links was a true privilege, and being able to contribute to such an important cause made the experience even more rewarding.”

Isaac Rowlands played 182 holes under the midnight sun (Image credit: The Grove)

Rowlands has raised over $5,000 (about $6,750) thanks to his achievement, and he revealed a cancer scare of his own meant the cause was particularly close to his heart. He said: “I had a Lymphoma scare when I was 19, for which I had many tests and two operations until I was given the all-clear. Throughout the whole process, Macmillan provided unwavering support. I would want others in the same situation to continue to get this level of support when going through such a difficult time.

“I have seen for myself the amazing work Macmillan does for people, and I want to raise awareness of their care and dedication. Thank you to my friends and colleagues at The Grove and Lofoten Links for helping me make this happen, it’s an experience I’ll never forget.”

Isaac Rowlands has now raised over £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support (Image credit: The Grove)

Rowlands also received congratulations from his club, with The Grove’s Director of Golf Joel Westwell saying: “We were very proud at The Grove to support Isaac, while many of us were envious of him playing in such an incredible golf course. Although millions of us love playing golf, this was a seriously physical challenge, and we have supported him in every way we could to ensure a successful world record attempt. I would urge everyone to give generously for such an amazing cause.”

Donations can still be made on his dedicated Just Giving page. For more information on The Grove, visit thegrove.co.uk.