MacIntyre Earns Temporary PGA Tour Status And Chance For Full Card

The Scot now has the chance to earn his full playing privileges in America for next season

After finishing in a tie for 15th at last week’s WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, Robert MacIntyre has earned himself special temporary membership on the PGA Tour and a place in this week’s Wyndham Championship on a sponsor’s exemption.

The Scot has enjoyed a stellar season to date having made 10 of 12 PGA Tour cuts and registered two top-10s in that time, but because his starts have all come via the world rankings, the 25-year-old hasn’t been able to bank any of the 341 FedEx Cup points he’s earned.

However, thanks to an impressive showing in Memphis at the TPC Southwind course, that has now changed. Four rounds in the 60s left MacIntyre on eight-under and in a tie for 15th alongside Webb Simpson, meaning he qualified for special temporary PGA Tour status and has the chance to earn his full card for next season with a good finish this week.

He won’t be able to compete in the FedEx Cup play-off series but should he accumulate more points than the player ranked No. 125 at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship, MacIntyre will become a PGA Tour member as of the 2021/22 season.

It appears to be the next logical step in the young Scot’s burgeoning career. The World No. 49 has found a home at every level of the game since turning pro in 2017.

In seven major appearances, the man from Oban in the north of Scotland hasn’t missed a single cut, picking up back-to-back top-10 finishes at The Open as well as a T12 in his Masters debut that secured his place in next year’s tournament.

And at the backend of last year, MacIntyre finally claimed his first European Tour title at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown by way of a final-round 64.

The 25-year-old’s attacking style of play has earned him many plaudits and admirers, and has even put him in the mix for a Ryder Cup debut in September.