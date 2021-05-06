The European Tour returns to London Golf Club after a seven year absence.

London Golf Club To Host 2021 English Open

The European Tour has announced that London Golf Club will host the 2021 English Open, on August 12-15, for the first time since 2014.

The fourth and final event of the UK swing will feature at the club’s Heritage Course, the first time the course will host the national open after the 2014 iteration featured on the International Course.

Finland’s Mikko Ilonen won the last time the European Tour visited the London Golf Club, for the 2014 Volvo World Matchplay Championship.

However, the 2021 English Open takes place on the Jack Nicklaus-designed Heritage Course, which hosted the 2008 and 2009 European Open.

Sergio Garcia finished runner-up in 2008 to Ross Fisher, while Frenchman Christian Cevaer emerged victorious in the 2009 iteration of the tournament.

In recent year the International Course has also hosted stops on the Legends Tour, with the PGA Seniors Championship held at the course in both 2018 and 2019.

Philip Golding and Phillip Price won those tournaments, respectively.

“We are delighted to return to London Golf Club for the English Open later this year,” said European Tour Chief Executive Officer, Keith Pelley.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the club, strengthened further when it became our very first European Tour Destination in 2010.

“The London Club has been a popular venue among our players in the past and I am sure will be again in August for the final tournament of our UK Swing, following the preceding events in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.”

London Golf Club’s Chief Executive Stephen Follett said: “The entire team at London Golf Club are delighted to host the English Open this year on our Heritage Course.

“Our courses have played host to many events throughout our club’s history, and we’re looking forward to testing the Heritage against some of the best players in the game.

“It will be a joy to welcome everyone in August for what will certainly be a great show of championship golf.”