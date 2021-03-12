Jordan Spieth had gone 412 holes without making a score of double or worse, but this run came to an end in round two of the Players Championship with the American making a double bogey at the 14th hole.

Jordan Spieth’s Incredible Streak Comes To An End

Jordan Spieth hadn’t made a double bogey since the first round of the 2020 Masters; coming at the famous par-3 16th hole where the American found the water with his tee shot, eventually making a five.

The three-time Major champion started his second round on the back-nine, beginning with a bogey and then a birdie at his first two holes.

Consecutive pars followed at the 12th and 13th, before Spieth teed it up at the par-4 14th; a hole that currently ranks the most difficult in the second round.

Despite hitting a perfect drive down the middle of the fairway, Spieth pulled his second shot left into the greenside bunker.

Splashing out of the sand, the American found the fringe on the opposite side of the green, around 30-feet from the flag.

Hitting his fourth shot down the hill, the 27-year-old was left with a nine-foot putt to maintain his streak of 412 holes without making a double bogey or worse.

But Spieth missed his putt on the right side, eventually making a six at the 480-yard hole.

The American recovered well, though, making a birdie at the par-5 16th to go out in a one-over-par 37.

