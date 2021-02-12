Jordan Spieth continued his resurgence as a round of 67 put the American top of the leader board at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM.

Jordan Spieth Continues Great Form

The American has struggled with his golf game of late. But a T4 finish last week at the Phoenix Open, seems to have rejuvenated the 27-year-old as he finished five-under-par for his round.

Starting on the 10th hole at Spyglass Hill, Spieth birdied the 14th and 15th for a two-under-par front nine.

A bogey at the first hole put him back to eight-under for the tournament. But Spieth recovered perfectly, with a birdie at the fourth and a long birdie putt at the fifth giving the American a one shot lead.

A par at the sixth was followed up with two consecutive birdies at the seventh and eighth, with a closing par giving the American a one shot lead going into the weekend.

Spieth’s fellow countryman, Daniel Berger, also enjoyed a successful second day.

Berger, playing at Pebble Beach, started on the back nine and began his round with a birdie. However, he failed to capitalise as he finished one-under for the front nine.

But a stretch of three birdies and an eagle from the third to the seventh hole vaulted the 27 year-old up the leader board and into solo second.

Overnight leader, Patrick Cantlay, shot a course record 62 at Pebble Beach on Thursday but struggled to show the same form on Friday.

His round couldn’t have started much worse as a double bogey on his very first hole meant an uphill struggle for the American, who eventually signed for a one-over-par 72.

English duo Tom Lewis and Paul Casey enjoyed a good day in California, as both sit comfortably in the top 10.

The pair are only three shots back from leader Spieth, thanks to a three-under-par round for Lewis at Spyglass Hill and a five-under-par round for Casey at Pebble Beach.