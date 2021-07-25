DeChambeau had not yet travelled to Japan, whilst Rahm has tested positive for the second time in two months.

Jon Rahm And Bryson DeChambeau Out Of Olympics After Positive Covid Tests

Golf at the Olympics was dealt a big blow as two of the sport’s biggest names were forced to withdraw due to positive Covid tests.

Rahm, who was forced to withdraw from the Memorial whilst leading back in June, has now tested positive for a second time.

The Spaniard, who won the US Open after his self isolation, returned a positive sample after undergoing mandatory testing following his recent participation at The Open.

DeChambeau, on the other hand, tested positive for Covid before his departure to Tokyo. He will now be replaced by Patrick Reed, but there is no time to find a replacement for Rahm.

“I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA,” said DeChambeau.

“Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

“I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so.”

His replacement, who finished 11th at the 2016 games, will now become a two-time Olympian. Reed said: “I am so excited to have the opportunity to represent our country and be a part of Team USA in Tokyo.

“I wish Bryson nothing but the best, and I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country.”

The Olympic golf competition gets underway at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday.