The popular Spaniard won his maiden Major at the 121st US Open. Here's how social media reacted to his win...

How Social Media Reacted To Jon Rahm’s US Open Win

Jon Rahm won his maiden Major title in style at Torrey Pines, where he finished with back-to-back birdies to seal the 121st US Open to become the tournament’s first ever Spanish winner.

Rahm is one of the most popular players on Tour and, needless to say, social media went wild after his amazing victory.

From his good friend Phil Mickelson, to his peers, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and many other big names, the Spaniard received lot of congratulations across Twitter:

