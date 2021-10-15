“It Was Nerve-Wracking” – Kang Describes Making Aramco Team Series Decision

World No.11 Danielle Kang describes her debut experience of the Aramco Team Series

This week’s Aramco Team Series on the LET in New York has given LPGA star and Major winner Danielle Kang an interesting opportunity as she makes her debut in these events to get to know both her team of two pros and the amateur in her group, Aramco CEO H.E. Yasir Al- Rumayyan.

Kang didn’t hold back on the jokes while on the course on day one with her amateur partner.

“I told him that my back was hurting, and he asked ‘why?’ And I told him it was because ‘I’ve been carrying you all day’,” Kang joked.

As she assembled her team on Tuesday during the draft, Kang felt nervous before she had to make her one pick.

“It was nerve-wracking because I didn’t know a lot of the players and then if a player you want is taken, who are you going to get?

“To me it’s more of a personality matchup as well because I want them to be comfortable with me just as much as I’m comfortable with them,” Kang said.

“In this event who you’re grouped with and spending time with for the next six hours really does matter.”

Yes, the rounds have been long this week, not quite six hours but a good 5 hours and forty minutes.

Related: “Women’s golf has been neglected terribly and it’s not fair”

That is sometimes the case in events that include foursomes and amateurs.

But overall Kang likes what she sees so far in this Aramco Team Series.

“I think Aramco has started something really cool for the LET and I’m excited to see how it’s panning out with them coming to different cities like New York and getting women’s golf the attention that it deserves,” Kang said.

“I’m thankful they’ve given us this stage.”

Kang began today’s day 2 in second place individually at 4-under, three shots behind leader Sophia Popov.

Garrett Johnston is a reporter and presenter based in Washington, DC. You can follow him on Twitter @JohnstonGarrett. He also hosts the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast.