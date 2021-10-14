“Women’s Golf Has Been Neglected Terribly And It’s Not Fair” – Gary Player

The legendary South African was speaking at this week's Aramco Team Series in New York

The Aramco Team Series event in New York City began this morning at Glen Oaks Club on a sunny morning on New York’s Long Island.

The event officially started with Gary Player hitting the first tee shot in the Golf Saudi event sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour.

Player has been an ambassador for Golf Saudi with a focus to promote the women’s game since April of this year.

“Women’s golf has been neglected terribly and it’s not fair,” Player said.

“The average person in America doesn’t realize how well these women play, they can really play.

“They’re athletes and when they play in pro-ams they look after their partners way better than men do, and they’re fantastic.

“I’m such a fan and supporter of women’s golf and I appeal to businesses to sponsor women’s golf because they are really exciting events.”

And this event in New York this week boasts a strong field including Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, and Anna Nordqvist for starters.

They are among the 28 captains.

This Aramco Team Series brings a new flavor to team golf.

There are 28 teams of four who, unlike most tournaments, are all on the same side.

It’s a unique addition to golf because it gives the chance for camaraderie to play a bigger role than normal, when those in your group are opponents, whether in stroke play or a Ryder Cup/Solheim Cup.

Each captain made a pick among pros on Tuesday during the event’s draft, they are then given another pro by random draw, and an amateur then rounds out the foursome.

The collective group competes for a team trophy, so the amateur’s score matters immensely, and individual professionals compete for their own trophy as well.

The event gives points to players in the Solheim Cup rankings, Rolex Rankings and the Race to Costa del Sol Official Rankings.

Stay tuned for more coverage here from Glen Oaks.

Garrett Johnston is a reporter and presenter based in Washington, DC. You can follow him on Twitter @JohnstonGarrett. He also hosts the Beyond the Clubhouse podcast.