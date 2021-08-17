Two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa picked up a multi-million dollar bonus last week without even playing at the Wyndham Championship

How Collin Morikawa Earned $2m Last Week Without Even Playing

Collin Morikawa claimed the No. 1 position on the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 following the conclusion of the FedEx Cup regular season, which earned the American a $2m bonus.

The 24-year-old didn’t even play at the Wyndham Championship to finish in the top spot on The Comcast Business Tour Top 10, which splits $10m between the ten players who earned the most FedEx Cup points in the regular season.

World No. 3 Morikawa decided not to feature at Sedgefield Country Club last week in the final regular event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, though none of the other top-ten golfers in the standings played either.

Morikawa won two events on the PGA Tour this season to propel him to the lucrative bonus, including the WGC-Workday Championship in February, and The Open in July.

The two-time Major winner also scored an additional six top-tens during the season.

He finished top of the PGA Tour money list with just over $7m, now up to $9m with the Comcast bonus.

His career earnings on the PGA Tour (minus bonuses) are $14m.

Morikawa, who ended up sixth on the FedEx Cup last season, finished with 2171 FedEx Cup points, 32 more than second-placed Jordan Spieth, and spoke highly of his achievement.

“There are so many talented players on the PGA Tour and to be able to secure the top spot in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is a great honour,” Morikawa said.

“This reinforces all the hard work that I put in throughout the entire season.”

The 2020/21 season, dubbed the ‘super season’, featured six Majors and a total of 50 official FedEx Cup tournaments, the most since 1975.

Patrick Cantlay finished third on the standings, with Harris English, Jon Rahm, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas, and Sam Burns all also making the top-ten.

The top-125 players on the FedEx Cup standings will now play in the Playoffs, which begin with The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club.

70 players will then head to the BMW Championship the week after, before the winner of the FedEx Cup is decided on September 5 at the Tour Championship.

FedEx Cup Regular Season Standings – Top Ten

1. Collin Morikawa – $2m bonus, 2171 FedEx Cup points, 2 wins, 8 top-tens

2. Jordan Spieth – $1.5m bonus, 2139 FedEx Cup points, 1 win, 9 top-tens

3. Patrick Cantlay – $1.2m bonus, 2056 FedEx Cup points, 2 wins, 5 top-tens

4. Harris English – $1.1m bonus, 2039 FedEx Cup points, 2 wins, 8 top-tens

5. Jon Rahm – $1m bonus, 2003 FedEx Cup points, 1 win, 12 top-tens

6. Abraham Ancer – $850k bonus, 1926 FedEx Cup points, 1 win, 7 top-tens

7. Bryson DeChambeau – $700k bonus, 1910 FedEx Cup points, 2 wins, 7 top-tens

8. Louis Oosthuizen – $600k bonus, 1877 FedEx Cup points, 0 wins, 8 top-tens

9. Justin Thomas – $550k bonus, 1758 FedEx Cup points, 1 win, 5 top-tens

10. Sam Burns – $500k bonus, 1721 FedEx Cup points, 1 win, 7 top-tens