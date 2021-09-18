During the 'Off The Course' podcast, Butch Harmon revealed how he would deal with Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau at the Ryder Cup.

Harmon On Bryson And Koepka – “Hell, I’d Pair Them Together!”

The Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka feud has been going on some time, and with the Ryder Cup on the horizon, it will make for interesting viewing how Steve Stricker handles the situation.

In the run-up to the event, some of golf’s most influential individuals have had their say on the matter, with none other than Butch Harmon giving a typical straight-forward answer.

Speaking on his son’s ‘Off The Course’ podcast, Butch expressed his thoughts to Claude, saying “hell, I’d pair them together!

“I’d say ‘alright boys, get your heads out of your a** and go and play.’ I’d put them out the first day, first match, Brooks and DeChambeau.

“I’d then say ‘guys I want you to suck it up and go win a damn point. This isn’t about you, this is about the Ryder Cup. This is about your team and the red, white and blue.’

“This is about the USA. You can have your battles next week. Right now you are first out, go and get a damn point.”

As the chat progressed, Claude mentioned Hal Sutton’s tactics at the 2004 Ryder Cup, which saw him pair Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson together.

“You say that, but Hal Sutton got crushed for trying to put Tiger and Phil together at Oakland Hills. I mean he got crushed, and it didn’t work,” said Claude.

In that match, it was Colin Montgomerie and Padraig Harrington who defeated the then world number one and two 2&1.

However, Butch responded, “that was then, this is now Claude. This is a little different. This is an incident of two guys that were paired together and one slow-played the other and he didn’t like it.

“So for me, I think these are totally different personalities than Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods; they’re totally different than those two guys.

“I think it would actually be good for the team. It wasn’t that Phil and Tiger feuded, there was no feud, they just didn’t get along or they just didn’t have anything to do with each other.

“It wasn’t like they were mad at each other, like these two are pretending to be and I think a lot of its become an act to be honest with you, but I think it would be cool.”